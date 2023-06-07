Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Scandium International Mining Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

17:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

RENO, June 7, 2023 - Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSX:SCY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting of the shareholders held on May 31, 2023, all resolutions put to the shareholders were passed. At the meeting, shareholders approvedsetting the number of directors at four and re-electing all of management's director nominees, as listed in the management proxy circular dated April 18, 2023, to the Board of Directors to serve until the next annual generalmeeting. In addition, shareholders approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor.

A total of 124,961,834 or 35.12% of the Company'sissued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting. The election of directors was approved by a majority vote of shareholders as follows:

Motions

Votes for

Votes withheld

Number

Percent

Number

Percent

William B. Harris

107,349,523
91.98%

9,360,540
8.02%

James R. Rothwell

107,560,433
92.16%

9,149,620

 7.84%

Peter B. Evensen

107,342,177

 91.97%

9,367,876

 8.03%

R. Christian Evensen

107,353,012

 91.98%

9,357,041

 8.02%

For further information, please contact:

Harry de Jonge, Controller Tel: 702-703-0178
Peter Evensen, President and CEO Tel: 775-355-9500
Email: info@scandiummining.com

SOURCE: Scandium International Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759852/Scandium-International-Mining-Announces-Voting-Results-from-Annual-General-Meeting-of-Shareholders


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Scandium International Mining Corp.

Scandium International Mining Corp.
Bergbau
USA
A12F0M
CA80600L1094
www.scandiummining.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap