Newmont Promotes Suzanne Retallack to Chief Safety and Sustainability Officer

Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) announced today the promotion of experienced leader Suzanne Retallack as the Company's Chief Safety and Sustainability Officer.

With more than twenty years of experience building and leading teams across a diverse range of commodities and jurisdictions, Suzanne's promotion to Newmont's Executive Leadership Team further integrates and elevates the Company's leadership in Health, Safety, Security, and Environmental, Social and Governance performance and practices.

"Suzanne has demonstrated exceptional values-based leadership throughout her career and has led significant improvements in the design and execution of health and safety systems across global operations," said Newmont President and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Palmer. "By combining the leadership for our safety and sustainability teams, Suzanne will help advance Newmont's purpose and values, including creating a workplace free from harassment, assault, bullying and discrimination."

Suzanne joined Newmont in 2019 as Vice President for Health, Safety and Security. Prior to joining Newmont, Suzanne held senior roles in Health and Safety, Environment and Security with Rio Tinto. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from the University of Western Australia, in addition to a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy and a Master of Business Administration from Curtin University in Australia.

Peter Toth, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, will transition leadership of Newmont's sustainability function to Suzanne and will continue to lead corporate strategy, corporate development and external relations. Peter will be appointed Chief Development Officer and also take on responsibility for leading Newmont's commercial activities, including sales and marketing and supply chain, to support the Company's long-term strategy of sustaining the gold sector's most robust portfolio of operations, projects and exploration prospects.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com.

