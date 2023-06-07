Teako Minerals Completes Acquisition of Teako Copper-Gold Project and Issues Two Million Shares

Vancouver, June 7, 2023 - Teako Minerals Corp. (CSE: TMIN) (the "Company" or "Teako") is pleased to announce that it has accelerated and issued the remaining two (2) million shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") to Teako Gold Corp. ("TGC") on June 5, 2023, as negotiated by the parties in the transaction of acquiring TGC's project portfolio (see news release dated January 12, 2023). This share issuance completes all commitments in the transaction.

The Common Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About Teako Minerals Corp.:

Teako Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral projects in Canada and Europe.

