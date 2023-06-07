Denarius Metals Announces Voting Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders Held Today
Toronto, June 7, 2023 - Denarius Metals Corp. (TSXV: DSLV) (OTCQX: DNRSF) ("Denarius Metals" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the voting results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today. The detailed results of the votes for each matter acted upon are set out below:
|Item
|Description of Matter
|Outcome
|Voted
|Voted (%)
|1.
|Fixing the number of directors at five
|Approved
|For 24,777,159
Against 27,732
|99.89%
0.11%
|2.
|The election of the following individuals as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Company or until their successors are appointed or elected:
|Serafino Iacono
|Approved
|For 24,715,099
Withheld 89,792
|99.64%
0.36%
|Paul Sparkes
|Approved
|For 24,547,749
Withheld 257,142
|98.96%
1.04%
|Francisco Sole
|Approved
|For 24,697,749
Withheld 107,142
|99.57%
0.43%
|Hernan Juan Jose Martinez Torres
|Approved
|For 24,697,749
Withheld 107,142
|99.57%
0.43%
|Federico Restrepo-Solano
|Approved
|For 24,700,749
Withheld 104,142
|99.58%
0.42%
|3.
|Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors
|Approved
|For 25,339,106
Withheld 110,808
|99.57%
0.43%
|4.
|Approval of an ordinary resolution reapproving the stock option plan of the Company which fixes the maximum aggregate number of shares for issuance under the plan at 10% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company, on a rolling basis, as more particularly described in the management information circular of the Company dated May 4, 2023
|Approved
|For 24,738,931
Against 65,960
|99.73%
0.27%
About Denarius Metals
Denarius Metals is a Canadian junior company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and eventual operation of polymetallic mining projects in high-grade districts, with its principal focus on the Lomero Project in Spain. The Company signed a definitive option agreement with Europa Metals Ltd. in November 2022 pursuant to which Europa has granted Denarius Metals two options to acquire up to an 80% ownership interest in the Toral Zn-Pb-Ag Project, Leon Province, Northern Spain. The Company's 100%-owned Zancudo Project in Colombia provides an opportunity to develop near-term production and cash flow through local contract miners and long-term growth through exploration.
Additional information on Denarius Metals can be found on its website at www.denariusmetals.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to anticipated business plans or strategies. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Denarius Metals to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated April 21, 2023 which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Denarius Metals disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
