Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited: Investor Webinar

Sydney, Australia - Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is pleased to announce a live online webinar with CEO Mr Joe Kaderavek, Executive Manager Dr Andrew Tong, and Investor Relations/Commercial Manager Mr Joel Crane.TOPIC: Cobalt Blue WA Refinery Strategy and Definitive Feasibility Study UpdateDate: Wednesday 14 June 2023Time: 2:00pm AEST (Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra)Format: Presentation update followed by Q&ADuration: 45 minutesPlease register in advance for this free webinar:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/B7327TLHAfter registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.Questions may be submitted ahead of time at registration or during the event using the webinar software.





Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.





