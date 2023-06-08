Sun Summit Announces Commencement of Expansion Drilling at Its Buck Main Precious Metals Project in Central B.C.

Vancouver, June 8, 2023 - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at its Buck Main project, which marks the beginning of a multi-stage exploration program across its 52,000 hectare project area in central British Columbia.

Highlights

Significant drilling at the Buck Main zone: Approximately 3,500 metres over 15 priority diamond drill holes in previously untested areas, both laterally and at depth.

Improved understanding of controls on mineralization: Recent drill intercepts at Buck Main were incorporated into an updated 3D model which has led to an improved understanding of the geological and structural controls of mineralization, which will assist in ongoing drill planning and targeting.

Drilling designed to test untested areas: Planned drill holes will test recently recognized fault structures and veins that are often associated with high-grade mineralization elsewhere within the Buck Main zone.

"We have acquired and expanded a significant land package in an emerging polymetallic belt in central B.C., and our recent oversubscribed financing allows us to hit the ground running," stated Sharyn Alexander, Sun Summit's President. "Updating our geological modelling and structural analysis at Buck Main has led to a refinement of the known controls on mineralization. This new understanding has helped in the planning of step-out drill holes focused on targeting new zones of potential high-grade and bulk-tonnage mineralization. In addition, our multi-stage exploration program will provide ongoing newsflow throughout the summer as we continue to explore emerging targets on our expanding project area."

Buck Main Drilling

Drilling at Buck Main is expected to commence mid-June and will initially consist of approximately 3,500 metres over 15 drill holes. The drill program was designed to test the potential high-grade core of the epithermal-related gold-silver-zinc system with a particular focus on previously unrecognized fault structures and high-density vein zones.

Drilling will incorporate new insights from the recently updated 3D model which allowed for the refinement of host lithologies and structures that are thought to control emplacement of hydrothermal breccias and vein sets in the overall structural corridor setting. In particular, modeling has allowed for the refinement of sub-units of key host andesitic volcaniclastic and dacitic pyroclastic rocks with a particular focus on structural controls that appear to define host plunge orientations thus far unrecognized at Buck Main. Modeling also revealed quartz feldspar dykes (QFPs) likely were emplaced in a later mineralization event. Other targets include hydrothermal breccias thought to occur at the modeled intersection of growth and transform faults, and presumed heavily disseminated mineralization domains where growth faults may project into coarse, dacitic pyroclastic sub-units. Additional drilling will be considered based on a successful outcome.





Figure 1. Proposed drill areas at Buck Main

Since 2020, the Company has completed 84 drill holes at Buck Main for over 30,000 metres. Results demonstrate significant mineral deposit potential with district wide size and scale opportunities. Recent drilling focused on expanding the footprint of near-surface bulk tonnage-style mineralization and demonstrated strong expansion potential to west, north and south. The known mineralized footprint measures over one kilometre in strike length with mineralization open in all directions.

Broad zones of bulk tonnage-style disseminated mineralization are indicated by:

0.71 g/t Au, 5.6 g/t Ag, 0.62% Zn over 187 m (BK21-033)

1.07 g/t Au, 5.5 g/t Ag, 0.65% Zn over 109 m (BK21-017)

Significant high-grade mineralization is indicated by:

49.6 g/t Au, 10.8 g/t Ag, 0.06% Zn over 1.5 m (BK20-012)

246 g/t Au, 66.7 g/t Ag, 0.02% Zn over 0.5 m (BK21-020)

38.0 g/t Au, 137 g/t Ag, 5.9% Zn over 1.1 m (BK22-083)

Note drill intercepts are measured downhole and are not true widths.



National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

This news release has been approved by Sun Summit's Vice President Exploration, Ken MacDonald, P. Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has also verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data, underlying the technical information in this news release.

Community Engagement

Sun Summit is engaging with First Nations on whose territory the Buck Project is located and is discussing their interests and identifying contract and work opportunities, as well as opportunities to support community initiatives. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with local and regional First Nations as the project continues.

About the Buck Project

The Buck Project is situated in a historic mining district near Houston, B.C., with excellent nearby infrastructure that allows for year-round, road-accessible exploration.

The project is host to the Buck Main intermediate-sulfidation epithermal-related gold-silver-zinc system. Most of the mineralization drilled to date at Buck Main consists of long, continuous zones of disseminated and breccia-hosted, bulk tonnage-style gold-silver-zinc. Vein-hosted, high-grade mineralization has also been intersected near the center of Buck Main.

Exploration at the Buck Project is focused on investigating the lateral and vertical extent of gold-silver-zinc mineralization at the Buck Main system, and to define additional drill targets across the entire land package through systematic exploration programs.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on expansion and discovery of district scale gold and copper assets in north-central British Columbia.

Sun Summit is committed to environmental and social responsibility, with a focus on accountable development and building respectful and beneficial relationships with Indigenous and local communities.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, which involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences, without limiting the generality of the following, include: risks inherent in exploration activities; the impact of exploration competition; unexpected geological or hydrological conditions; changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies; failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; the ability to raise funds through private or public equity financings; environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens; weather and other natural phenomena; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory risks. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, Sun Summit disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

