Delta Extends Its Thoughts and Prayers to the Citizens of Chibougamau, Ouje-Bougoumou and all of Northern Quebec

Kingston, June 8, 2023 - Delta Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "the Company") wishes to extend its thoughts and prayers to the residents of Northern Quebec during these trying times as a direct result of the ongoing forest fires. Our thoughts are particularly for the residents of Chibougamau and the Community of Ouje-Bougoumou, who had to be evacuated from their homes. To our friends, colleagues and all of those affected by this tragedy, the entire team at Delta wishes you a safe and prompt return home. Our thoughts are with you.

Delta souhaite étendre ses pensées et ses prières aux résidents du Nord-du-Québec en ces temps difficiles, en raison des feux de forêt, en cours. Nos pensées vont plus particulièrement aux résidents de Chibougamau et de la Communauté de Oujé-Bougoumou, qui ont dû quitter leurs maison pour raisons de sécurité. Ὰ nos amis, collègues et à tous ceux qui sont touchés par cette tragédie, toute l'équipe de Delta vous souhaite un retour à la maison rapide et en toute sécurité. Nos pensées sont avec vous.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Ltd. is a well financed Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the exploration of two very high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada.

DELTA-1 covers 59.1 square kilometres located 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario where a gold mineralized zone 1500 metres long was outlined through drilling in a multi-kilometre-scale intense alteration halo. Best grades to date include drill intercepts of 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m, including 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m, 2.06 g/t Au over 65.8 m including 4.23 g/t Au over 26.2 m, and Bonanza grades of up to 1.6 kg/t and 697 g/t Au over 1.0m. The zone extends to surface and is open in all directions.





DELTA-2 VMS and DELTA-2 GOLD covers 194 square kilometres in the prolific Chibougamau District of Quebec. The property holds excellent potential for gold-rich polymetallic VMS deposits as well as hydrothermal-gold deposits. Delta targets VMS deposits such as the LeMoine past producer where 0.76 Mt were mined between 1975 and 1983, grading 9.6% Zn, 4.2% Cu, 4.5 g/t Au and 84 g/t Ag.

