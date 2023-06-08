Gold Lion Announces Director Appointment

Vancouver, June 8, 2023 - Gold Lion Resources Inc. ("Gold Lion" or the "Company") (CSE:GL) (OTC:GLIOF) (FWB:2BC) is pleased to announce it has appointed Sebastian Lowes as a director of the Company.

Mr. Lowes is a corporate securities lawyer based in Vancouver, British Columbia. He is a member of the Law Society of British Columbia and graduated with Canadian and American law degrees in 2018. He began his career at a top tier international law firm practicing in the securities and capital markets group. Sebastian has a broad private practice and advises public and private corporations, primarily in the natural resource, technology, biotech and energy sectors. Mr. Lowes has a depth of experience acting in complex transactions, including one of the biggest IPOs in Canadian biotech history ($555.5 million gross proceeds) and various business combinations in excess of $1 billion in the natural resource sector.

Furthermore, the Company announces that Lawrence Hay has resigned as a director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Hay for his service to date and wishes him the best of luck with his future endeavours.

About Gold Lion Resources Inc.

Gold Lion Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of the Mia-3 Lithium Property located in the James Bay region of Quebec. For more information please visit: https://goldlionresources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

