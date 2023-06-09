TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, June 8, 2023 -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

NEWSTRIKE BRANDS LTD. ("HIP.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, June 15, 2023 , the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire June 19, 2023 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business June 19, 2023 .

TRADE DATES

June 15, 2023 - TO SETTLE - June 16, 2023

June 16, 2023 - TO SETTLE - June 19, 2023

June 19, 2023 - TO SETTLE - June 19, 2023

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 - Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

Foran Mining Corp. ("FOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on June 12, 2023, under the symbol "FOM".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "FOM" on TSX Venture Exchange after June 9, 2023, and its common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

SEVEN OAKS CAPITAL CORP. ("SEVN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 30, 2023, and the news release issued by Seven Oaks Capital Corp. (the "Company") on June 5, 2023, effective at the opening, Monday, June 12, 2023, the securities of the Company will resume trading.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

Pure Gold Mining Inc. ("PGM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2023

NEX Company

Further the Company's news release dated June 6, 2023, effective at the close of business Friday June 9, 2023, the common shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

________________________________________

23/06/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

FINLAY MINERALS LTD. ("FYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 26,444,748

Expiry Date of Warrants: July 9, 2023 (Unchanged)

Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.135

New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.05

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 26,444,748 shares (17,653,081 Non-Flow-Through shares and 8,791,667 Flow-Through shares) with 26,444,748 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 15, 2021.

________________________________________

Goliath Resources Ltd. ("GOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced April 26 and May 2, 2023:

Number of Shares: 9,650,000 flow-through common shares

Purchase Price: $1.00 per common share

Warrants: 4,825,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,825,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.92 for a period of two years

Number of Placees: 31 Placees

Broker/Finder's Fee: Eligible broker and finder received an aggregate of $527,250 in cash and 527,250 compensation warrants. Each compensation warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.75 for a period of 2 years.

The Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

K9 GOLD CORP. ("KNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the acquisition of 1415322 B.C. Ltd. ("141 B.C.") from certain arm's length shareholders ("Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of a share exchange agreement ("Agreement") dated May 24, 2023, the Company will provide the Vendors with an aggregate consideration consisting of 3,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at the deemed price of $0.035 per common share and a cash payment of $25,000 to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of 141 B.C.

141 B.C. is a party to an option agreement ("Option Agreement") to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the sixty-four (64) mining claims (the "Property"), covering approximately 3,200 hectares, located in the James Bay Region of Quebec. As per the terms of the Option Agreement, the optionee will need to provide the optionor with an aggregate of $495,000 in cash payments over a three-year period of which $445,000 may be settled by the optionee through the issuance of up to 12,714,285 common shares in the capital of the Company, if elected, at a deemed price of $0.035 per common share.

Upon exercising the option to obtain the Property, the optionor will retain a 2% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR) on the Property with the optionee also having the right to buy back 1.5% of the 2% NSR for a $2,000,000 payment. As per the terms of the Option Agreement, the optionor will also be entitled to an additional $1,000,000 payment in the event a National Instrument 43-101 compliant mineral resource on the Property is completed and valued at over $100,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 24, 2023 and June 5, 2023.

________________________________________

ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, June 8, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RUSORO MINING LTD. ("RML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin on April 10, 2023, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue additional 3,132,500 bonus warrants (the "Bonus Warrants") in consideration of US$2,055,000 unsecured, non-interest bearing, promissory notes (the "Notes"). The principal amount payable is US$8,220,000 and will only be payable upon successful enforcement of an arbitration award against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

Each Bonus Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one (1) common share of the Company at an exercise price of US$0.10 on or before the earlier of: (i) April 4, 2028; and (ii) 30 days from the date of repayment of the principal amount of the Notes. If the principal amount of the Notes is repaid in part, the number of Bonus Warrants subject to the accelerated expiry date will be calculated on the basis that the amount repaid bears to the original principal amount of the Notes.

For more details, please see the Company's news releases dated March 24, 2023, April 4, and June 7, 2023.

________________________________________

SOLIS MINERALS LTD. ("SLMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, June 8, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

UNIGOLD INC. ("UGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 3, 2023:

Number of Shares: 48,125,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.08 per common share

Warrants: 24,062,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 24,062,500 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a period of one year following the date of issue, subject to an acceleration of the expiry date in certain circumstances

Number of Placees: 7 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 2,757,500



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases dated May 11, 2023 and May 16, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

THE PLANTING HOPE COMPANY INC. ("MYLK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the press release dated May 17, 2023, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue an aggregate of 137,049 subordinate voting shares of the Company ("Shares"), at a deemed price of $0.375 per Share, to settle outstanding interest payments under a convertible debenture for an aggregate amount of $51,393.62:

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors.

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Pro Group member: 1 $433,158.00 $0.375 115,088

The Company issued a news release on June 8, 2023, to disclose that the shares are issued and the debt is extinguished.

________________________________________

TNR GOLD CORP. ("TNR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated May 30, 2023, it may repurchase up to 9,548,639 common shares in its own capital stock, which will be returned to treasury as authorized and unissued shares. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of June 5, 2023 to June 8, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. (Chris Wahlroth) on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

VVC Exploration Corp. ("VVC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 11,799,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 8, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 8, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.06

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 23,598,000 common shares with 11,799,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 9, 2020.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 31, 2023.

________________________________________

VICINITY MOTOR CORP. ("VMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 19, 2021, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by British Columbia and the Ontario Securities Commissions. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the Alberta and Manitoba Securities Commissions, on April 20, 2021. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an at-the-market offering of shares ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated August 27, 2022, to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 19, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $866,903.56 USD pursuant to the ATM Distribution from January 1, 2023, to March 31, 2023, as set out below.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the ATM Distribution during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, occurred for gross proceeds of $866,906.56 USD.

Agents: B. Riley Securities Inc., as representatives for Spartan Capital Securities LLC.

Offering: 925,667 common shares ("Shares") in aggregate during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, with an average sale price of $0.9374 USD per Share.

Over-allotment Option: None.

Agents' Commission: 3.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being $30,361.58 in cash in aggregate for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 19, 2021, the Prospectus Supplement dated August 27, 2022, and the news release dated May 17, 2023, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

WHATCOM CAPITAL II CORP. ("WAT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 8, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange