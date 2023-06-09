Menü Artikel
Eldorado Gold Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

13:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, June 09, 2023 - Eldorado Gold Corp. ("Eldorado" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that all director nominees, as listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 24, 2023, were elected as directors of Eldorado at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 8, 2023.

Election of Directors

Directors Votes For Votes Against Outcome
George Burns 92,934,842 Shares
89.14%		 11,327,810 Shares
10.86%		 Elected
Carissa Browning 93,911,597 Shares
90.07%		 10,351,054 Shares
9.93%		 Elected
Teresa Conway 92,697,562 Shares
88.91%		 11,565,089 Shares
11.09%		 Elected
Catharine Farrow 91,814,908 Shares
88.06%		 12,447,743 Shares
11.94%		 Elected
Pamela Gibson 92,700,942 Shares
88.91%		 11,561,710 Shares
11.09%		 Elected
Judith Mosely 92,902,699 Shares
89.10%		 11,359,952 Shares
10.90%		 Elected
Steven Reid 92,889,576 Shares
89.09%		 11,373,076 Shares
10.91%		 Elected
Stephen Walker 94,021,045 Shares
90.18%		 10,241,606 Shares
9.82%		 Elected
John Webster 92,917,682 Shares
89.12%		 11,344,970 Shares
10.88%		 Elected

At the Meeting, shareholders of the Company also approved:

  • The appointment of independent auditors;
  • Authorizing the board of directors to set the auditor's pay; and
  • The advisory resolution on executive compensation.

Voting results on each resolution are detailed below and can also be found in the Company's final Report on Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). All resolutions were conducted by ballot.

Appointment of Independent Auditors

Votes For Votes Withheld Outcome
122,763,471 Shares
99.48%		 644,431 Shares
0.52%		 Carried

Authorizing the Board of Directors to Set the Auditor's Pay

Votes For Votes Against Outcome
122,536,093 Shares
99.29%		 871,803 Shares
0.71%		 Carried

Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

Votes For Votes Against Outcome
102,681,696 Shares
98.48%		 1,580,956 Shares
1.52%		 Carried


About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkiye, Canada and Greece. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

Contact

Investor Relations

Lynette Gould, VP, Investor Relations
647.271.2827 or 1.888.353.8166
lynette.gould@eldoradogold.com



