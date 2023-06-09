Goldsource Announces 2023 AGM Results

Vancouver, June 9, 2023 - Goldsource Mines Inc. (TSXV: GXS) (OTCQX: GXSFF) (FSE: G5MA) ("Goldsource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the 2023 Annual General Meeting held on June 8, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Goldsource's shareholders voted in favour of all items of business.

The Company's Stock Option Plan (the "Option Plan") was also approved by a majority of the shareholders. The Option Plan must be re-approved on an annual basis by the shareholders at each annual general meeting of the Company as required by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Option Plan is a "rolling 10%" stock option plan whereby the Company may issue, pursuant to options granted to eligible persons, up to maximum of 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company determined at the time of grant. As there are 59,796,680 common shares of the Company issued and outstanding as of today's date, a maximum of 5,979,668 common shares are issuable under the Option Plan. The Option Plan remains subject to final TSX-V approval.

Incumbent directors Drew Anwyll, Eric Fier, Haytham Hodaly, Graham Thody, and Yannis Tsitos were re-elected to serve on the Company's Board of Directors for the ensuing year, and new director nominee, Laurie Gaborit, was also elected.

Ms. Gaborit has over 30 years of combined work experience in mineral exploration, investor relations and corporate communications. She is currently Vice-President Investor Relations for Dore Copper Mining Corporation and serves on the board of directors for Monarch Gold Corporation and Gold Terra Resource Corp.. Ms. Gaborit was Vice-President Investor Relations for Detour Gold Corp, where she was a key member of the management team from the company's initial public offering in 2007 to its successful transformation to intermediate gold producer. Prior to this, Ms. Gaborit provided strategic investor relations and corporate communications services to a number of junior mining companies. In 2019, she was the recipient of the CIRI Belle Mulligan Award for leadership in investor relations. Ms. Gaborit started her career as a geologist for Aur Resources, Cambior, and Romarco Minerals. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology (Honours).

ABOUT GOLDSOURCE MINES INC.

Goldsource Mines Inc. (www.goldsourcemines.com) is a Canadian exploration company focussed on the 100%-owned Eagle Mountain gold project in Guyana, South America. The Company is led by an experienced management team, proven in making precious metals exploration discoveries and executing on phased project development in the Americas.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169421