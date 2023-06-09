ACME Lithium Extends Warrant Expiry for June 21 and July 2, 2021 Series

Vancouver, June 9, 2023 - ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") announces that the expiry dates of the share purchase warrants issued by the Company on June 21, 2021 and July 2, 2021 have been extended for two (2) years to June 21, 2025 and July 2, 2025 respectively.

The warrants were originally issued as part of a unit private placement. Each $0.40 unit consisted of one (1) common share and one-half (1/2) of one share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable for a period of two years (expiring June 21, 2023 and July 2, 2023 respectively) at $0.60 per share. Of the original 4,512,084 warrants issued, there remain 3,686,459 warrants outstanding. There is no change to the exercise price.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, at Shatford, Birse, and Cat-Euclid Lakes in southeastern Manitoba, and at Bailey Lake in northern Saskatchewan.

