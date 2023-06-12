Regulated Information

Nyrstar NV: Revised agenda for the 2022 annual general shareholders' meeting to be held on 27 June 2023

12 June 2023 at 07.00 CEST

Nyrstar NV (the "Company") has published today a revised agenda for the 2022 annual general shareholders' meeting to be held on 27 June 2023 at 11:00 a.m. CEST, of which the convening notice was published on 26 May 2023. The Company has published the revised agenda pursuant to a request under Article 7:130 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations from shareholders jointly owning 7.83% of the outstanding shares of the Company to add one additional item to the agenda.

The Company refers to the revised explanatory note from the Board of Directors of the Company which provides further information on the proposed agenda item as well as the revised agenda.

The full revised notice, including revised agenda, proposed resolution and explanatory note can be found on the Nyrstar NV website: https://www.nyrstarnv.be/investors/share-and-bondholder-information/shareholder-meetings. Pursuant to article 7:130 of the Belgian Code for Companies and Associations, the Company has made amended forms available for votes by mail and votes by proxy. Proxies and votes by mail that reach the Company prior to the publication of the revised agenda remain valid for the agenda items to which the proxies and votes by mail apply, subject, however, to applicable law and the further clarifications set out on the proxy forms and voting by mail form.

About Nyrstar NV

The Company is incorporated in Belgium and is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstarnv.be

For further information contact:

Anthony Simms - Head of External Affairs & Legal anthony.simms@nyrstar.com

Attachment