Rio Tinto Executive team change

21:08 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Ivan Vella, Chief Executive, Aluminium, has accepted a new position outside of Rio Tinto and will leave in December 2023. He will continue to lead Aluminium while a robust process to identify his successor is undertaken but has stepped down from the Group's executive committee with immediate effect.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said, "Ivan has made a significant contribution during his 20-year career with Rio Tinto, holding senior positions across the aluminium, iron ore, copper, and coal product groups, providing both operational and strategic leadership. We thank him for his contribution and wish him every success for the future."

