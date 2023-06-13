Abcourt Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement for up to $3.0 Million to Advance the Sleeping Giant Project

ROUYN-NORANDA, June 13, 2023 - Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ABI) is pleased to announce that it proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will consist of up to 54,545,455 units of the Corporation (the "Units") at a price of $0.055 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Corporation (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.10 for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Offering.

It is expected that the net proceeds from the Offering will be primarily used to advance activities for development and exploration at the Sleeping Giant Gold Project in the Abitibi Greenstone belt of Quebec and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a restricted period ending on the date that is four months plus one day following the date of their issuance, in accordance with Canadian securities laws.

Closing of the Offering is expected to take place on or around June 27, 2023 and remains subject to certain conditions, including receipt of the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT ABCOURT MINES INC.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian exploration corporation with strategically located properties in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mill and mine where it concentrates its activities.

