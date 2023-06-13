Steadright to Attend Mining Investment Event of the North in Quebec

Huntsville ON, June 13, 2023 - Steadright Critical Minerals (CSE:SCM) ("Steadright" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be attending the Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's only tier 1 mining conference from June 19th to 21st.

The event showcases the best of Canadian mining to a global audience. Featuring a mix of exploration, development, royalty companies and producers representing all commodities. The Event will also feature keynotes and panels with well-known industry thought leaders.

Steadright will be located in the Salon ExplorCo Lounge, sponsored by Mi3 Communications. Small cap companies with their identifying logos will be featured in the Lounge at the Quebec Armoury for the duration of THE Event 2023. These selected companies be available to take meetings with interested parties at their individual tables. Steadright invites all current shareholders to attend.

Steadright CEO, John Morgan and V.P. of Exploration Rob Palkovits will be in attendance and to meet with the Quebec Government and strategic investors about the RAM project in Port Cartier, Quebec, with its large on surface District Scale Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, PGM potential.

The Spring Exploration work program of the RAM project is currently on hold until it is safe to re-enter the Mineral claims, due to the extreme Fire Hazard conditions within the area.

Robert Palkovits, V.P. of Exploration for Steadright commented on the RAM Project, "Strategically, the geological environment can host deposits such as that found at Voisey's Bay, NL or as Talon Resources (TSX:TLO) and Polymet (TSX: POM) in the Duluth Complex situated within anorthositic complexes. These deposits can range from smaller, high-grade deposits to very large low-grade deposits. Based on current data and the shear size of the complex, all options for tonnage and grade are on the table for what may exist on the property."





John Morgan, Steadright's CEO, notes, "We are excited to attend the Mining Event of the North and to connect with potential and existing investors. The event will be an exciting opportunity for Steadright to showcase the company's RAM project."

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright currently holds an option on its RAM property near Port Cartier, Quebec within the Gaspe Bay Region, which is accessible by route 138. The RAM project is comprised of 4,201 acres and located on a Anorthositic complex that is in a highly prospective geological unit and historically been under explored for Ni, Cu, Co and precious metals.

