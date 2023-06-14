Arizona Sonoran Releases Final PFS Drilling Results

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (TSX:ASCU | OTCQX:ASCUF) ("ASCU" or the "Company"), an emerging copper developer and near-term producer, today releases 8 infill holes from the Parks/Salyer Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") level drilling program and assays from the first infill to measured drill hole (ECP-148) for the Feasibility Study ("FS") (see FIGURES 1-17). The Company has now begun to generate an internal updated mineral resource and block model to support the declaration of first reserves in the pending step-up PFS by Q1 2024. Drilling continues with three rigs at Parks/Salyer, reducing drill spacing further to 125 ft (30 m) drill centres in preparation of the FS expected in the second half of 2024.

Drilling Highlights:

- Within 2.5 years (beginning Nov 2020), ASCU has drilled out an inferred resource of 2.9 B lbs of copper @ 1.015% TCu*, completed the indicated drilling and has now begun infill drilling to the measured category

- In 2023, after six months, the Company has now drilled 100,000 ft at the Cactus and Parks/Salyer deposits

- Drilling better defines the east and west margins of the inferred mineral resource area

- ECP-148: 1,239 ft (377.6 m) @ 0.82% CuT of continuous mineralization

153.1 ft (46.7 m) @ 2.11% CuT, 2.07% Cu TSol, 0.025% Mo (enriched)

Incl 58.2 ft (17.7 m) @ 4.40% CuT, 4.34% Cu TSol, 0.018% Mo

298.3 ft (90.9 m) @ 1.02% CuT, 0.83% Cu TSol, 0.030 (enriched)

- ECP-135: 369.9 ft (112.7 m) @ 1.63% CuT, 1.38% Cu TSol, 0.040% Mo (enriched)

- ECP-139: 504.4 ft (153.7 m) @ 0.74% CuT, 0.67% Cu TSol, 0.025% Mo (enriched)

613.0 ft (186.8 m) @ 0.27% CuT, 0.007% Mo (primary)

- ECP-137: 1,183.8 ft (360.8 m) @ 0.44% CuT of continuous mineralization

539.8 ft (164.5 m) @ 0.58% CuT, 0.48% Cu TSol, 0.022% Mo (enriched)

644.0 ft (196.3 m) @ 0.32% CuT, 0.007% Mo (primary)

- ECP-136: 963.7 ft (293.7 m) @ 0.46% CuT of continuous mineralization

289.0 ft (88.1 m) @ 0.92% CuT, 0.87% Cu TSol, 0.007% Mo (enriched) Incl. 130.0 ft (39.6 m) @ 1.81% CuT, 1.72% Cu TSol, 0.011% Mo

674.7 ft (205.6 m) @ 0.26% CuT, 0.004% Mo (primary)

NOTE: True widths are not known, see PR dated September 28, 2022 for the P/S mineral resource

George Ogilvie, Arizona Sonoran President and CEO commented, "With these drill assays in hand for the PFS-level drilling, we look forward to updating our mineral resource estimate at Parks/Salyer from the inferred category to the indicated category. We are very pleased with the results of our drill program which has performed exceptionally well. We should expect to see a high conversion of inferred resource to indicated resource ahead of the release of our PFS in early 2024. The infill to measured drilling is now well underway and we will report on these results throughout 2023."

"Recently we have bolstered the core team with US-focused expertise in developing and producing both open pits and underground heap leach operations. We have a strong and fully-funded program in place to advance our brownfields heap leach copper project on private land in Arizona and we have obtained the associated water rights. We look forward to executing on our plans with an experienced team in place."

Drilling Recap

A total of 48 infill drill holes are now drilled and assayed to generate an updated resource model used in the Prefeasibility Study. As shown in FIGURE 1's plan view, six infill holes encircled ECP-065 (see PR dated April 5, 2022) (439.7 ft @ 0.92% CuT, 0.90% TSol, 0.033% Mo (enriched) and 687.7 ft @ 0.23% CuT, 0.005% Mo (primary)), better defining the margins of the inferred high grade area. The program to reduce drill spacing to 250 ft (76 m) from the original 500 ft (152 m) drill spacing is complete, with assays from 3 of these infill holes, drilled for geotechnical purposes, expected shortly. Since March 23, 13 new core holes are complete at 125 ft (38 m) drill centers, as the geological team begins to move into drilling for a measured resource. ASCU expects to drill a total of 47 holes to round out the new infill to the measured category drilling as Phase 1 conversion drilling. Hole ECP-148, part of the infill to measured drilling in the high-grade core of the resource, shows consistency of thicknesses and grades, as predicted by our indicated drilling program.

TABLE 1: Parks/Salyer Drilling Highlights

Hole Id Zone Feet Metres Grade From To Length From To Length CuT % TSol % Mo % ECP-129 enriched 1687.0 1,707.0 20.0 514.2 520.3 6.1 0.59 0.59 0.010 enriched 1803.0 1,981.1 178.1 549.6 603.8 54.3 0.90 0.86 0.023 including 1902.8 1,973.0 70.2 580.0 601.4 21.4 1.38 1.34 0.031 primary 1991.0 2,299.8 308.8 606.9 701.0 94.1 0.39 0.03 0.011 including 2230.0 2,286.3 56.3 679.7 696.9 17.2 0.82 0.07 0.030 ECP-135 enriched 1693.0 2,062.9 369.9 516.0 628.8 112.7 1.63 1.38 0.040 including 1732.3 1,876.7 144.4 528.0 572.0 44.0 1.94 1.72 0.008 and 2007.0 2,047.0 40.0 611.7 623.9 12.2 2.09 1.77 0.285 ECP-136 oxide 1022.0 1,047.4 25.4 311.5 319.2 7.7 1.00 0.98 0.006 enriched 1120.0 1,139.0 19.0 341.4 347.2 5.8 2.35 2.28 0.020 enriched 1179.0 1,191.0 12.0 359.4 363.0 3.7 1.33 1.29 0.062 enriched 1388.0 1,677.0 289.0 423.1 511.1 88.1 0.92 0.87 0.007 including 1388.0 1,518.0 130.0 423.1 462.7 39.6 1.81 1.72 0.011 primary 1677.0 2,351.7 674.7 511.1 716.8 205.6 0.26 0.03 0.004 including 2043.0 2,202.0 159.0 622.7 671.2 48.5 0.47 0.04 0.006 ECP-137 oxide 828.5 846.0 17.5 252.5 257.9 5.3 0.89 0.84 0.005 enriched 885.0 905.0 20.0 269.7 275.8 6.1 0.91 0.91 0.020 oxide 943.0 967.5 24.5 287.4 294.9 7.5 2.77 2.56 0.004 oxide 999.0 1,012.4 13.4 304.5 308.6 4.1 1.29 1.09 0.013 enriched 1042.7 1,054.8 12.1 317.8 321.5 3.7 1.12 1.12 0.014 enriched 1080.2 1,620.0 539.8 329.2 493.8 164.5 0.58 0.48 0.022 including 1080.2 1,110.0 29.8 329.2 338.3 9.1 1.34 1.34 0.032 including 1297.0 1,368.0 71.0 395.3 417.0 21.6 0.81 0.78 0.013 including 1388.0 1,467.0 79.0 423.1 447.1 24.1 0.82 0.77 0.022 primary 1620.0 2,264.0 644.0 493.8 690.1 196.3 0.32 0.03 0.007 including 2226.0 2,264.0 38.0 678.5 690.1 11.6 0.53 0.05 0.004 ECP-139 oxide 683.0 773.0 90.0 208.2 235.6 27.4 0.92 0.77 0.004 oxide 740.0 773.0 33.0 225.6 235.6 10.1 1.32 1.23 0.004 enriched 1119.6 1,624.0 504.4 341.3 495.0 153.7 0.74 0.67 0.025 including 1119.6 1,140.0 20.4 341.3 347.5 6.2 1.60 1.58 0.034 including 1240.0 1,300.0 60.0 378.0 396.2 18.3 1.05 0.99 0.021 including 1343.0 1,383.0 40.0 409.3 421.5 12.2 1.85 1.70 0.050 primary 1663.0 2,276.0 613.0 506.9 693.7 186.8 0.27 0.03 0.007 including 2110.0 2,170.0 60.0 643.1 661.4 18.3 0.48 0.04 0.006 ECP-141 oxide 876.0 897.5 21.5 267.0 273.6 6.6 1.11 0.83 0.007 enriched 1167.7 1,199.8 32.1 355.9 365.7 9.8 0.72 0.67 0.013 enriched 1335.0 1,468.0 133.0 406.9 447.4 40.5 0.75 0.73 0.010 including 1335.0 1,358.0 23.0 406.9 413.9 7.0 1.70 1.69 0.019 primary 1613.0 2,270.5 657.5 491.6 692.0 200.4 0.32 0.04 0.008 including 1793.0 1,865.0 72.0 546.5 568.5 21.9 0.51 0.05 0.016 ECP-142 oxide 1174.2 1,214.0 39.8 357.9 370.0 12.1 0.73 0.67 0.010 enriched 1330.3 1,485.0 154.7 405.5 452.6 47.2 0.92 0.88 0.002 including 1330.3 1,380.0 49.7 405.5 420.6 15.1 1.90 1.82 0.003 primary 1864.0 2,378.2 514.2 568.1 724.9 156.7 0.30 0.03 0.003 including 2127.0 2,192.0 65.0 648.3 668.1 19.8 0.53 0.05 0.004 ECP-144 enriched 1191.3 1,438.0 246.7 363.1 438.3 75.2 0.65 0.62 0.011 including 1272.0 1,328.0 56.0 387.7 404.8 17.1 0.98 0.95 0.018 enriched 1518.0 1,732.0 214.0 462.7 527.9 65.2 0.57 0.54 0.007 including 1518.0 1,542.0 24.0 462.7 470.0 7.3 1.33 1.25 0.006 primary 1929.6 2,349.6 420.0 588.1 716.2 128.0 0.19 0.02 0.005 ECP-148 oxide 1033.5 1,114.7 81.2 315.0 339.8 24.7 1.01 0.99 0.023 enriched 1114.7 1,267.8 153.1 339.8 386.4 46.7 2.11 2.07 0.025 including 1192.1 1,250.3 58.2 363.4 381.1 17.7 4.40 4.34 0.018 enriched 1341.0 1,417.0 76.0 408.7 431.9 23.2 1.25 1.22 0.017 including 1377.0 1,407.0 30.0 419.7 428.9 9.1 1.87 1.84 0.019 enriched 1463.0 1,578.0 115.0 445.9 481.0 35.1 0.94 0.92 0.016 including 1493.0 1,543.0 50.0 455.1 470.3 15.2 1.46 1.42 0.015 enriched 1657.0 1,955.3 298.3 505.1 596.0 90.9 1.02 0.83 0.030 including 1667.0 1,717.0 50.0 508.1 523.3 15.2 1.40 1.28 0.027 including 1886.0 1,912.0 26.0 574.9 582.8 7.9 1.39 1.34 0.033 primary 1955.3 2,272.5 317.2 596.0 692.7 96.7 0.31 0.03 0.019 including 1955.3 2,095.0 139.7 596.0 638.6 42.6 0.56 0.04 0.018

Intervals are presented in core length and are drilled with very near vertical dip angles. Drill assays assume a mineralized cut-off grade of 0.5% CuT reflecting the potential for heap leaching of underground material in the case of Oxide and Enriched or in the case of Primary material, 0.1% CuT, to provide typical average grades. Holes were terminated below the basement fault. Assay results are not capped. Intercepts are aggregated within geological confines of major mineral zones. True widths are not known.

Table 2: Drilling details

Hole Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (ft) TD (ft) Azimuth Dip ECP-129 422071.3 3645287.9 1389.4 2316.0 0.0 -90.0 ECP-135 422147.1 3645075.5 1383.2 2086.0 260.0 -80.0 ECP-136 421466.6 3645060.9 1,373.8 2,420.2 0.0 -90.0 ECP-137 421538.2 3644935.0 1371.2 2278.5 0.0 -90.0 ECP-139 421533.0 3645016.0 1373.6 2285.7 0.0 -90.0 ECP-141 421444.9 3644908.2 1368.6 2290.5 0.0 -90.0 ECP-142 421395.9 3645031.1 1371.5 2378.2 0.0 -90.0 ECP-144 421389.4 3644957.9 1369.3 2429.2 0.0 -90.0 ECP-148 421916.8 3645219.9 1381.5 2287.3 0.0 -90.0

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drilling completed on the project between 2020 and 2022 was supervised by on-site ASCU personnel who prepared core samples for assay and implemented a full QA/QC program using blanks, standards, and duplicates to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to Skyline Laboratories in Tucson AZ for analysis. Skyline's quality control system complies with global certifications for Quality ISO9001:2008.

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed and verified by Allan Schappert - CPG #11758, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Links from the Press Release

Figures 1-17: https://arizonasonoran.com/projects/exploration/maps-and-figures/

April 5, 2022: https://arizonasonoran.com/news-releases/arizona-sonoran-park-salyer-drilling-intercepts-302.0-ft-1.23-cut-0.021-mo-including-10.0-ft-7.95-cut-0.112-mo/

September 28, 2022: https://arizonasonoran.com/news-releases/arizona-sonoran-doubles-global-leachable-resource-inventory-and-declares-maiden-mineral-resources-at-parks-salyer-of-2.92/

Neither the TSX nor the regulating authority has approved or disproved the information contained in this press release.

About Arizona Sonoran Copper Company (www.arizonasonoran.com | www.cactusmine.com)

ASCU's objective is to become a mid-tier copper producer with low operating costs and to develop the Cactus and Parks/Salyer Projects that could generate robust returns for investors and provide a long term sustainable and responsible operation for the community and all stakeholders. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Cactus Project (former ASARCO, Sacaton mine) which is situated on private land in an infrastructure-rich area of Arizona. Contiguous to the Cactus Project is the Company's 100%-owned Parks/Salyer deposit that could allow for a phased expansion of the Cactus Mine once it becomes a producing asset. The Company is led by an executive management team and Board which have a long-standing track record of successful project delivery in North America complemented by global capital markets expertise.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ASCU to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, projected cash operating costs, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals.

Although ASCU has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and ASCU disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

