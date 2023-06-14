Melkior Enters Definitive Agreement for the Beschefer East Project

Large land package consisting of 2, June 14, 2023 - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior" or the "Company") (TSXV:MKR) (OTC:MKRIF) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Definitive Agreement to acquire 100% of the Beschefer East Project ("Beschefer East" or the "Project") from SOQUEM Inc ("SOQUEM"), an entity at arms' length to the Company. SOQUEM is a subsidiary of Investissement Québec. The Beschefer East Project is located approximately 90 km west of Matagami and 100 km north of La Sarre, Québec, with good road access and a powerline running through the Project.

The Project has significant gold and polymetallic potential with geological similarities to SOQUEM's B26 deposit, located 7 km east, which hosts an indicated resource of 6.97 Mt at 1.32% Cu, 1.80% Zn, 0.60 g/t Au and 43 g/t Ag, and an inferred resource of 4.41 Mt at 2.03% Cu, 0.22% Zn, 1.07 g/t Au and 9 g/t Ag (Soquem.qc.ca).1 The Project shares a border with Goldseek Resources' Beschefer Project, where historical drilling has identified 55.63 g/t gold over 5.57 metres, including 224 g/t over 1.23 metres within the B14 Gold Zone.1

Jonathon Deluce, CEO of Melkior, stated, "We are excited to announce signing the Definitive Agreement with SOQUEM at the Beschefer East Project and will shortly commence our summer fieldwork. We believe that the Project has significant potential given the multi-kilometre gold-copper-silver targets identified by SOQUEM. With the amount of mineralization intercepted to date amongst these large targets, we believe there is a higher metal factor source which we will target in upcoming programs. We also believe that the B14 gold zone extends onto the Beschefer East Project, which is one of our top targets for Phase 1 drilling. To prepare for our maiden (Melkior-operated) drill program, we will shortly commence our surface geochemical program. This program aims to screen the large targets identified to determine priority drill areas."

Figure 1: Project Outline and Area Map



Project Summary:

Location: The Project comprises 55 claims covering 2,906 hectares in the Eeyou Istchee Baie-James territory, Nord du Québec region.

History: The Project was worked intensively from the sixties to the early nineties by BHP Billiton while operating the Selbaie Mine. The use of diverse geophysical approaches in conjunction with overburden gold sampling was essential due to the thick overburden blanket. It led to the discovery of multiple gold, copper, silver, and zinc anomalies in a felsic volcanic rock environment.

The Project was then systematically explored by SOQUEM between 1992 and 2012, building a tight grid of geophysical anomalies, followed by drill testing. Exploration was done using a checkered geophysics line pattern to evaluate the potential of different structural orientations. Around 300km of surveyed lines were completed in conjunction with drilling 11,200 metres distributed in 42 holes. The Company aims to expand on the gold, copper and silver anomalies identified in prior drill programs and integrate data to confirm gold trends spatially associated with extensive low-grade base metal mineralized systems.

Results: The best gold results were obtained from the Power Line target located in the northern part of the Project. Hole 1172-99-30 returned a series of individual mineralized intervals from 2 to 5 g/t over lengths of 0.5 to 6 metres within a large interval of 70 metres. Hole 1172-13-40 intercepted 2.1 g/t over 5.4 metres, including 7.9 g/t over 0.9 metres. Gold mineralization is hosted in a quartz-carbonate centimetric veins network cross-cutting felsic to the intermediate volcanic rock affected by variable pervasive alteration associated with minor amounts of pyrite. Hole 1172-98-24 intersected the same type of mineralization but was hosted in deformed and carbonate-altered andesite located in the southern half of the property.

Short anomalous copper anomalies were intersected in a sector identified as the Noramco target. From prior SOQUEM programs, the best results were 0.26 % over 4.8 metres and 0.24% over 4 metres (1172-98-24 and 1172-99-30, respectively).

A summary of selected historical drill results is reported in Table 1:

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m)1 Au (g/t) 1172-98-24 196.0 197.5 1.3 3.2 1172-99-30 127.7 128.7 1 4.99 184.1 184.7 0.6 5.38 191.8 197.9 6.1 2.03 1172-13-40 92.1 97 4.9 2.1 Incl. 92.1 93 0.9 7.88 1172-13-41 37 43 6 1

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m)1 Cu (%) 1172-98-28 146.57 151.4 4.8 0.26 1172-13-34 171 175 4 0.24

Notes:

True widths of mineralization are not known. Some intervals presented vary from those in Figure 1 due to the table including re-assaying results.

Geology: The Project is located in the eastern part of the Brouillan volcanic complex, which is a part of the North Volcanic Zone of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The drill coverage has highlighted the felsic dome facies, along with related lapillis and fine tuffs that have been affected by a north-east trending polyphased folding pattern. To the south, basalt and gabbros have been identified interlayered with graphitic sediments and cherts. Hydrothermal alterations have favorable characteristics for the exploration of volcanogenic massive sulfides deposits (VMS). On the west side of the Brouillan syn-volcanic intrusion, the Selbaie Mine produced 53 Mt of ore at grades of 0.96% Cu, 1.9% Zn, 40.7 g/t Ag, and 0.58 g/t Au. The rock units of the Project have been affected by deformation and structural elements related to the Bapst Fault. Additionally, the north-east deformation zones, including the extension of the Beschefer gold structure, are interpreted to pass through the property.

Figure 2: Property Wide Targets

Note:

Approximate updated property boundary shown in yellow.

Terms of the Definitive Agreement:

Under the terms of the Definitive Agreement, Melkior has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Project through an option, subject to a net smelter return royalty of up to 2.5% on certain claims made up of a historical NSR of 1.5% and 1% granted to SOQUEM. To earn an undivided 100% interest in the Project, Melkior must make total cash payments of $50,000, issue $500,000 worth of common shares in the capital of Melkior to SOQUEM and incur Work Expenditures of $1,500,000 in total, all in accordance with the anniversary dates in the table below:

Date Cash Shares Work Expenditures On the Effective Date(1) $50,000 $50,000 worth of common shares issued at the higher of 0.20 per share or the weighted average price of the common shares for the 10 trading days immediately preceding the Effective Date NA On or before the first anniversary of the Effective Date $0 $100,000 worth of common shares issued at the higher of 0.20 per share or the weighted average price of the common shares for the 10 trading days immediately preceding the first anniversary of the Effective Date $375,000 in aggregate Work Expenditures On or before the second anniversary of the Effective Date $0 $150,000 worth of common shares issued at the higher of 0.20 per share or the weighted average price of the common shares for the 10 trading days immediately preceding the second anniversary of the Effective Date $750,000 in Work Expenditures in the aggregate (including the $375,000 Year 1 Work Expenditures) On or before the third anniversary of the Effective Date $0 $200,000 worth of common shares issued at the higher of 0.20 per share or the weighted average price of the common shares for the 10 trading days immediately preceding the third anniversary of the Effective Date $1,500,000 in Work Expenditures in the aggregate (including the Year 1 and Year 2 Work Expenditures)

(1)Effective Date refers to the date that is 5 days after TSXV approval of the Definitive Agreement.

The Definitive Agreement and issuance of shares to SOQUEM thereunder is subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval and the Company's filing requirements with TSXV. All common shares of Melkior issued under the Definitive Agreement will be subject to a hold period of 4 months and one day from the date of issuance.

Qualified Person

This press release was reviewed and approved by Martin Demers, P.Geo, OGQ No 770, who is a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and responsible for the technical information provided in this news release. Mr. Demers is a consultant for Melkior.

About SOQUEM:

SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is dedicated to promoting the exploration, discovery and development of mining properties in Quebec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining strong local economies. Proud partner and ambassador for the development of Quebec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research and strategic minerals to be well-positioned for the future.

Source of information:

1. ARTINIAN, B., DESBIENS-LEVESQUE, J.-F., 2014. RAPPORT D'EXPLORATION AUTOMNE 2013, BESCHEFER (1172). SOQUEM INC, rapport statutaire soumis au gouvernement du Québec; GM 68956, 366 pages, 11 plans.

2. Rapport de la campagne de forages - Décembre 1995/Janvier 1996 - Projet Beschefer (#1172-1), Verschelden R., Soquem, Assesssment report GM-56628.

3. NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend Property, Quebec, Canada, March 3, 2023

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jonathon Deluce, CEO

For more information, please contact:

Melkior Resources Inc.

E-mail: info@melkior.com

Tel: 226-271-5170

The reader is invited to visit Melkior's web site https://www.melkior.com/.

