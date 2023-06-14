Amendment to Appendix 3Z (Final Director's Interest Notice)

Sydney, June 14, 2023 - Established gold producer Austral Gold Ltd.'s (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (Austral or the Company) advises that it has filed an amended Appendix 3Z (Final Director's Interest Notice) which was originally lodged with ASX on 30 May 2023.

Due to a typographical error, the original Appendix 3Z disclosed 595,500 fully paid ordinary shares of the Company with one of the holders listed for a total of 2,345,500 ordinary shares. The Company attaches an amended Appendix 3Z that includes the correct closing balance of 795,500 ordinary shares for a total of 2,545,500 ordinary shares held by Mr. Wayne Hubert as of 30 May 2023.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Release approved by the Company Secretary of Austral Gold, Chelsea Sheridan.

Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity Austral Gold Ltd. ABN 30 075 860 472

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director



Wayne Hubert Date of last notice



16 December 2020 Date that director ceased to be director



30 May 2023





Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.





Number & class of securities N/A

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust.

Name of holder & nature of interest Number & class of securities Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd 1,750,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares E* Trade Securities LL 795,500 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract



N/A Nature of interest



N/A Name of registered holder (if issued securities)



N/A No. and class of securities to which interest relates



N/A

