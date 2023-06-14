Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Midnight Sun Announces AGM Results

14.06.2023  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, June 14, 2023 - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTCQB: MDNGF) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). Midnight Sun's shareholders voted in favour of each of the matters considered at the Meeting, including electing each of Allan Fabbro, Robert Sibthorpe, Richard Mazur, Wayne Moorhouse, and Brett Richards as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year, appointing Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors to set their remuneration, and approving the adoption of a new 10% rolling share option plan as described in the Information Circular.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

Al Fabbro
President & CEO

For Further Information Contact:
Adrian O'Brien
Director of Marketing and Communications
Tel: +1 604 809 6890
Em: adrian@midnightsunmining.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEW RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170006


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

Midnight Sun Mining Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2H9MQ
CA5980151057
www.midnightsunmining.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap