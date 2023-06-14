Midnight Sun Announces AGM Results

Vancouver, June 14, 2023 - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTCQB: MDNGF) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). Midnight Sun's shareholders voted in favour of each of the matters considered at the Meeting, including electing each of Allan Fabbro, Robert Sibthorpe, Richard Mazur, Wayne Moorhouse, and Brett Richards as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year, appointing Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors to set their remuneration, and approving the adoption of a new 10% rolling share option plan as described in the Information Circular.
For Further Information Contact: Adrian O'Brien Director of Marketing and Communications Tel: +1 604 809 6890 Em: adrian@midnightsunmining.com
