Trillium Gold Announces Success-Based Compensation to Financial Advisor

VANCOUVER, June 14, 2023 - Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: TGM, OTCQX:TGLDF, FRA: 0702) ("Trillium") announced today that, further to its press releases dated March 16, 2023 and June 8, 2023 and in connection with the previously announced plan of arrangement with Pacton Gold Inc., (the "Arrangement"), Trillium intends to issue 868,551 common shares (the "Compensation Shares") in the capital of Trillium to Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud"), along with a cash fee (together with the Compensation Shares, the "Compensation"), for acting as financial advisor to Trillium in connection with the Arrangement. The Compensation qualifies as a success-based commission for services provided in connection with the Arrangement pursuant to Section 3 of TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Policy 5.1 Loans, Loan Bonuses, Finder's Fees and Commissions.

The Compensation remains subject to the acceptance of the TSXV.

About Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. is a growth focused company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario. As part of its regional-scale consolidation strategy, Trillium has assembled one of the largest prospective land packages in and around the Red Lake mining district in proximity to major mines and deposits, as well as along the Confederation Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts. Trillium recently closed acquisitions effectively extending its contiguous land position over more than 100 km of favourable structures on trend with Kinross Gold's Great Bear Project and Evolution Mining's Red Lake Operation. In addition, Trillium has interests in highly prospective properties in Larder Lake and Shining Tree, Ontario.

