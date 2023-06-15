Silver Mountain Appoints Lead Independent Director

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, June 14, 2023 - Silver Mountain Resources Inc. (TSXV: AGMR) (OTCQB: AGMRF) (BVL: AGMR) ("Silver Mountain", "AGMR" or the "Company") today announces that Juan Carlos Ortiz has been appointed to act as lead independent director of the board of directors of the Company, effective immediately. Additionally, the Company has reconstituted its compensation committee and corporate governance committee to be comprised entirely of independent directors.

"The appointment of a lead independent director and the establishment of a fully independent compensation committee and corporate governance committee represents another step in our commitment to enhancing our corporate governance practices," stated Jose Vizquerra, the Chair of the Company's board of directors. He continued "I am confident that Juan Carlos will provide exceptional guidance to our board as we continue to seek to establish best-in-class practices in our mission to enhance shareholder value."

About Silver Mountain

Silver Mountain Resources Inc. is a silver explorer and mine developer planning to restart production at the Reliquias underground mine and undertake exploration activities at its prospective silver camps at the Castrovirreyna Project in Huancavelica, Peru.

For additional information in respect of the Castrovirreyna Project, please refer to the Company's technical report, titled NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for the Reliquias Mine, Huancavelica, Peru, dated March 27, 2023, effective date March 18, 2023, available at https://sedar.com.

For further information about our drill program, including cross sections of the main veins with drill hole locations, please refer to our corporate presentation, available on our website at www.agmr.ca

Silver Mountain's subsidiary Sociedad Minera Reliquias S.A.C. owns 100% of its concessions and holds more than 60,000 hectares in the district of Castrovirreyna, Huancavelica, Peru.

