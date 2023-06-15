International Zeolite Awarded Contribution from Government of Canada-Funded i.d.e.a. Fund(TM)

Vancouver, June 14, 2023 - International Zeolite Corp. (TSXV: IZ) (OTC Pink: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) (IZ), an international supplier of sustainable zeolite-infused products for use in agriculture, is pleased to announce it has been chosen as one of the recipients of the Government of Canada-funded i.d.e.a. Fund™.

As reported by Innovate Niagara: "Today, 22 companies received non-repayable contributions of $660,000 from Innovate Niagara, in partnership with Innovation Guelph, through Cohort 2 of the Government of Canada-supported i.d.e.a Fund."

"The i.d.e.a. Fund is a southern Ontario-focused initiative that was developed to help clean growth firms access the tools they need to succeed by providing financial and business advisory supports to develop or redesign green products, services, processes and technologies that reduce impacts to our environment and create made-in-Canada climate change solutions. The program fosters inclusion and diversity, with a focus on continuing Canada's transition to a green economy. Supported by a $10-million Government of Canada investment through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), the i.d.e.a. Fund is being delivered by six Regional Innovation Centres (RICs): Innovation Guelph, WEtech Alliance, Haltech, Innovate Niagara, Innovation Factory and TechAlliance of Southwestern Ontario."

"Business owners in southern Ontario are making incredible strides to promote green products and build a clean economy. The i.d.e.a. Fund offers financial and advisory support to entrepreneurs who are creating made-in-Canada solutions to our everyday problems," said the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario. "The Government of Canada is happy to support the i.d.e.a. Fund as they work with the next generation of Canada's entrepreneurs to enable them to reach their full potential."

