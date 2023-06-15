Magnis Energy Technologies Limited: iM3NY Certification Received

Sydney, Australia - Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. (ASX:MNS) (FRA:U1P) (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) is pleased to announce lithium-ion batteries produced at the iM3NY Battery Plant have received UN38.3 certification. Magnis is the major shareholder of iM3NY.All cells were compliant with the various tests undertaken and certification can only be achieved if all cells are one hundred percent compliant.Regulated industries such as energy (lithium-ion battery cells), pharmaceutical, specialty chemicals and similar critical-use sectors require certification. iM3NY cells having complied with UN38.3/US DOT is a significant milestone. After receipt of the official certification, iM3NY cells are now permitted to be transported by land, sea and air both locally and internationally.UN/DOT 38.3 Transportation Testing OverviewLithium cells are classified as dangerous goods and can pose a safety risk if not tested and packaged in accordance with the transport regulations. UN/DOT 38.3 testing helps ensure the safety of lithium ion or lithium metal cells during shipping.The transport of lithium cells is subject to national and international regulations as detailed by the UN (United Nations) in the U.N. Manual of Tests and Criteria, Sub-section 38.3 (UN 38.3, UN International Air Transport Association (IATA), and the United States DOT (Department of Transportation) which defines shipping regulations for the U.S. under 49 CFR, Sections 100 - 185.UN/DOT 38.3 details environmental, mechanical, and electrical requirements for all lithium-ion cells and batteries. Manufacturers of lithium batteries and products using lithium cells must demonstrate compliance in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of their products.Magnis Managing Director (USA) Hoshi Daruwalla commented: "Today's news is significant as our batteries have met the strict safety requirements developed by the United Nations for transportation.""Magnis is grateful to our informed and loyal shareholders who appreciate the steps needed in the commercialisation journey of lithium-ion cell manufacturing."





About Magnis Energy Technologies Limited:



Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. (ASX:MNS) (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) (FRA:U1P) is involved in and has strategic investments in several aspects of the electrification supply chain including manufacturing of green credentialed lithium-ion battery cells, leading edge battery technology and high quality, high performance anode materials. The company's vision is to enable, support and accelerate the green energy transition critical for the adoption of Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy Storage.





Source:

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd.





Contact:

