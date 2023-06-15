Recharge Resources Lithium Brine Sample Testing Completed at Ekosolve Pilot Plant with Data Processing Now Underway

Vancouver, June 15, 2023 - Recharge Resources Ltd. ("Recharge" or the "Company") (RR:CSE) (RECHF:OTC) (SL5:Frankfurt) announced today that its brine samples taken from the Company's 2022 drill program at the Pocitos lithium brine project in Salta, Argentina, have been run through rigorous testing at the Ekosolve™ pilot plant at the University of Melbourne.

This study and process acts as a pre-engineering step for Ekosolve™ Extraction performance and to test recovery rates, in consideration for a full sized plant scale-up of up to a 20,000 tonne per year Ekosolve™ Lithium Brine Extraction plant implementation at the Pocitos project. Data aggregation and the reporting process is now underway with recovery rates expected in the coming weeks.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Recharge's QP Phil Thomas at Ekosolve Pilot Plant at University of Melbourne - Melbourne, Australia

Ekosolve™ pre-engineering studies have previously shown that providing brine flow is in excess of 35,000 megalitres per year, with 110ppm lithium content and above have been deemed economic. Recharge successfully completed a 2022 drill campaign at Pocitos 1 assaying 169 PPM and over a two-week period averaging 161 PPM Lithium. All three drill holes at Pocitos to date have had exceptional brine flow rates.



Click Image To View Full Size

The Ekosolve™? Lithium Solvent Exchange Extraction process can efficiently manage the processing of the brines to produce lithium carbonate with a grade higher than 99.5% and a recovery of 96%, far exceeding any ion exchange or adsorption process available to date. Ekosolve™? is licensed by the University of Melbourne, Australia to Ekosolve Limited, an unlisted public company.

QP Phil Thomas, BSc Geol, FAusIMM MAIG, has spent the past 22 years exploring for lithium brines, including building and operating a pilot plant for production at Rincon Salar (sold to Rio Tinto for US$825 Million) as well as he and his team explored the Pozuelos salar, producing an indicated and inferred resource, from four exploration wells (recently sold to Ganfeng for US$962 million).

CEO, David Greenway, summarised, "We are excited to see things continue to develop positively for the Pocitos Lithium Brine Project. Recharge is pushing forward on all fronts with an inaugural NI 43-101, a completed MT geophysics survey, a pending drill program, and a planned upcoming NI 43-101 resource estimate. The recently completed MT survey shows us exactly where the conductive brines containing lithium have been concentrating. These developments should make for an exciting next period for Recharge and its stakeholders at the Pocitos lithium brine project."

About Pocitos Lithium Brine Project

The Pocitos Project is located approximately 10 km from the township of Pocitos where there is gas, electricity, and internet services. Pocitos (1 &2) is approximately 1,352 hectares and is accessible by road. Collective exploration totaling over USD $2.0 million developing the project, including surface sampling, trenching, TEM and MT geophysics and three DDH holes that resulted in outstanding brine flow results. Locations for immediate follow up drilling have already been designed and permits are in place pending submission of final details.

Lithium values of up to 169 ppm from laboratory analysis conducted by Alex Stewart were recorded during the project's drill campaigns as recent as December 2022. A double packer sampling system in HQ Diamond drill holes were drilled to a depth of 409 metres. The flow of brine was observed to continue for more than five hours. All holes had exceptional brine flow rates.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 5. Pocitos Lithium Claim Map

Qualified Person

Phillip Thomas, BSc Geol, MBusM, FAusIMM, MAIG, MAIMVA, (CMV), a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 regulations, has reviewed the technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release, and has approved the disclosure herein.

Mr Thomas is independent of the Company and is NOT a shareholder of Recharge Resources. Thomas visited the property to view the core and drilling between January 15th-22nd, 2023 and 8 May 2023 to determine if additional flow tests could be arranged.

About Recharge Resources

Recharge Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring and developing the production of high-value battery metals to create green, renewable energy to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle and fuel cell vehicle market.

