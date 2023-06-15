Athabasca Minerals Announces Reinstatement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange

Edmonton, June 15, 2023 - Athabasca Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AMI) ("AMI", "Athabasca" or the "Corporation") announces the reinstatement of its common shares for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") effective June 16, 2023.

The cease trade order issued by the Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions on May 9, 2023 was fully revoked, effective June 13, 2023, with the filing of its Annual Financial Statements and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Quarter 1 Financial Statements & MD&A for the 3 months ended March 31, 2023. Subsequently, the Exchange issued their reinstatement approval on June 14, 2023 with trading to resume at market open on June 16, 2023.

ABOUT ATHABASCA MINERALS INC.

Athabasca Minerals is an integrated industrial minerals company focused on the production and delivery of frac sand to Canada and the United States. Athabasca also operates aggregate operations in Western Canada and maintains the largest platform for buying, selling and transporting of aggregates through its 100% owned technology platform, AMI RockChain.

For further information, please contact:

Cheryl Grue, Director, Corporate Affairs

Tel: 587-392-5862 / Email: cheryl.grue@athabascaminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170064