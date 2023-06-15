Canadian North Resources Inc. Starts the Summer Phase of its 20,000-meter Drill Program at the Ferguson Lake Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum Project in Nunavut, Canada

TORONTO, June 15, 2023 - Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce that the Company has re-started diamond drilling at its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project ("Ferguson Lake Project") in Nunavut, Canada after a three week pause for regional caribou migration and after completing the first 6,151 metres of drilling on Ferguson Lake during the spring.



"The Company is continuing its planned 20,000-metre drill program in 2023, based on the results of the exploration program completed in 2022." Said Dr. Trevor Boyd, the Vice President for Exploration of the Company, "We are presently operating with three drills testing targets along strike west of the West Zone, east of the East Zone and down-dip. A fourth drill will be added to the program soon in late June to test targets outside the main horizon. This drill program is designed to expand and upgrade the near-surface mineral resources at the Ferguson Lake project."

The Ferguson Lake project contains base metals (nickel, copper, cobalt) and platinum-group metals ("PGM", mainly palladium and platinum), as well as potentially lithium minerals, along a 15-km-long main mineralized horizon and numerous additional prospective areas. This drill program is designed primarily to expand and upgrade the near-surface mineral resources of the West and East zones, to define the potential new near-surface resources along sub-parallel M-Zone and A51 Zone, and to test the targets along the east extensions of the East Zone and A51 Zone, West Zone South and South Discovery Zone.

In particular, the drill program will continue to focus on the near surface open-pit resource definition and the expansion of both the Ni-Cu-Co-Pd-Pt bearing massive sulphides and the footwall disseminated sulphide PGE mineralization zones along the main mineralized horizon. The expansion potential for the two styles of mineralization was indicated in the mineral resource model (Refer to "Independent Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, Ferguson Lake Project, Nunavut, Canada, Prepared by Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience Inc. and Francis Minerals Ltd" filed by the Company to Sedar.com on July 13, 2022) and was further confirmed by the drilling programs completed in 2022 and the spring of 2023. The assay results for the drill holes completed in the spring of 2023 are pending.

In addition to drilling, the Company will carry out the in-hole geophysical survey, surface sampling and mapping programs on the Ni-Cu-Co-Pd-Pt and lithium targets over the 253.8 km2 of mining leases and exploration claims at the Ferguson Lake property.

Qualified Person:

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed by Dr. Trevor Boyd, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About Canadian North Resources Inc.:

Canadian North Resources Inc. is an exploration and development company focusing on the critical metals for the clean-energy, electric vehicles, battery and high-tech industries. The company is advancing its 100% owned Ferguson Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium, and platinum project that covers an area of 253.8 km2 of mining leases (96.9 km2) and surrounding exploration claims (156.9 km2) in the Kivalliq Region of Nunavut, Canada.

The Ferguson Lake mining property contains substantial resources in compliance with NI43-101 standards, which include Indicated Mineral Resources of 24.3 million tonnes containing 455 million pounds (Mlb) copper at 0.85%, 321Mlb nickel at 0.60%, 37.5Mlb cobalt at 0.07%, 1.08 million ounces (Moz) palladium at 1.38gpt and 0.18Moz platinum at 0.23gpt; Inferred Mineral Resources of 47.2 million tonnes containing 947Mlb copper at 0.91%, 551.5Mlb nickel at 0.53%, 62.4Mlb cobalt at 0.06%, 2.12Moz palladium at 1.4gpt and 0.38Moz platinum at 0.25gpt. The resource model indicates significant potential for resource expansion along strike and at depth over the 15 km long mineralized belt. (Refer to "Independent Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, Ferguson Lake Project, Nunavut, Canada, Prepared by Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience Inc. and Francis Minerals Ltd " filed by the Company to Sedar.com on July 13, 2022). In addition, the Company has identified the pegmatites with lithium potential at the Ferguson Lake project.

Further information of the Company can be found at www.cnresources.com .

Also, for further information contact:

Dr. Kaihui Yang, President and CEO

905-696-8288 (Canada) 1-888-688-8809 (Toll-Free) https://CNResources.com

Email: info@cnresources.com

