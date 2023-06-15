Apollo Announces Results From the 2023 Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, June 15, 2023 - Apollo Silver Corp. (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, FSE:6ZF0) ("Apollo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 15, 2023 (the "Meeting").



All directors nominated as listed in the information circular dated May 1, 2023, were elected, as shown in the following table below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Thomas Peregoodoff 45,009,151 98.86% 521,200 1.14% Andrew Bowering 44,436,556 97.60% 1,093,795 2.40% Steven Thomas 44,985,823 98.80% 544,528 1.20% Jocelyn Thompson 44,985,823 98.80% 544,528 1.20% Collette Brown-Rodriguez 45,009,151 98.86% 521,200 1.14%



At the Meeting, the shareholders of the company also approved:

the re-appointment of Davison & Company LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration; and

the Company's amended and restated Share Option Plan.

The total number of common shares of Apollo represented by shareholders in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 45,530,351 common shares, representing 26.10% of the total issued and outstanding common shares at the record date for the Meeting.

About Apollo Silver Corp.

Apollo Silver Corp. has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance world class precious metals projects in tier-one jurisdictions. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of two significant silver exploration and resource development projects, the Calico Silver Project, in San Bernardino County, California and Silver District Project in La Paz County, Arizona.

