Blue Moon Announces Closing of Strategic Financing

VANCOUVER, June 15, 2023 - Blue Moon Metals Inc. (TSXV: MOON; OTCQB: BMOOF) (the "Company") announces it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering of common shares for proceeds of $500,240. The financing was priced at $0.065 per common share. The proceeds of the financing will be used for the Company's Blue Moon project, including an updated mineral resource report and other work to advance and maintain the project. The proceeds will also be used for working capital and the review of other opportunities. There were no warrants and no finders' fees associated with the financing. The shares issued pursuant to the financing are subject to a four month hold period.



About Blue Moon Metals

Blue Moon Metals is advancing its Blue Moon polymetallic deposit which contains zinc, gold, silver and copper. The property is well located with existing local infrastructure including paved highways three miles from site; a hydroelectric power generation facility a few miles from the site, a three-hour drive to the Oakland port and a four-hour drive to the service centre of Reno. Zinc is currently on the USGS list of metals critical to the US economy and national security. A 43-101 resource report is available on the Company's website and was filed on www.sedar.com on November 20, 2018. The Company also holds the Yava polymetallic project in Nunavut that is in the same volcanic lithologies and south of Glencore's Hackett River deposit. More information is available on the company's website (www.bluemoonmetals.com).

For more information, please contact:

Patrick McGrath, CEO

1-832-499-6009

pmcgrath@bluemoonmining.com

