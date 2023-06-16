Annual General and Special Meeting ('AGM') Results

TORONTO, June 16, 2023 - Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, NASDAQ First North: AMRQ), an independent mine development company with a substantial land package of gold and strategic mineral assets covering an area of 7,866.85 km2 in Southern Greenland, announces the results of voting at its AGM held on June 15, 2023.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward at the AGM.

AGM Results

The following proxy votes for the AGM were received from the shareholders:

Motion Description Votes For % Votes Cast Against Withheld 1 Re-elect Graham Stewart 44,731,598 100% 2,079 0 2 Re-elect Eldur Olafsson 44,731,598 100% 2,079 0 3 Re-elect Liane Kelly 44,733,598 100% 79 0 4 Re-elect Jaco Crouse 44,733,598 100% 79 0 5 Re-elect David Neuhauser 44,731,598 100% 2,079 0 6 Re-elect Sigurbjorn Thorkelsson 44,733,598 100% 79 0 7 Re-elect Line Frederiksen 44,733,598 100% 79 0 8 Re-elect Warwick Morley-Jepson 44,733,598 100% 79 0 9 Re-appointment of Auditors 45,555,698 100% 0 79 10 Stock option plan 42,673,853 95,40% 2,059,824 0 11 Restricted Share Unit Plan 44,676,932 99,87% 56,745 0

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets covering 7,866.85km2, the largest mineral portfolio in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

