SRG Mining Inc. Announces Election of Directors

Montreal, June 16, 2023 - SRG Mining Inc. (TSXV:SRG) ("SRG" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that all nominees listed in the management proxy circular were elected as directors of the Company at its annual general meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held today.

A total of 51,617,030 common shares or 45.35% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares at the record date were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM.

The following six incumbent directors were re-elected:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes for Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld Benoit La Salle 51,591,723 99.96 21,602 0.04 Marc Filion 51,611,200 100 2,175 0 Yves Grou 51,611,200 100 2,125 0 Abdoul Aziz Nassa 51,593,200 99.96 20,125 0.04 Alhamdou Diagne 51,593,200 99.96 20,125 0.04 Vincent Benoit 51,611,200 100 2,125 0

The Company is also pleased to announce that at the AGM, shareholders approved the appointment of Olivier Colom as an additional member to the Board of Directors.

The proposal to appoint Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, Chartered Professional Accountants were re-appointed as external auditors and authorize directors to fix its remuneration was approved:

For: 99.99%

Withheld: 0.01%

And finally, the shareholders also approved the Company's 2023 20% fixed amended and restated Stock Option Plan, amended and restated DSU Plan and amended and restated RSU Plan.

About SRG Mining

SRG Mining is a Canadian-based mining company focused on developing the Lola Graphite Project located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The Lola Graphite Project has Probable Reserves of 42Mt at a grade of 4.2% Cg. SRG aims to develop a fully integrated source of battery anode material to supply the European lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With attractive operating costs, proximity to European end-markets and strong ESG credentials, the Company is poised to become a reliable supplier while promoting sustainability and supply chain transparency. SRG is committed to generating sustainable, long-term benefits that are shared with the host countries and communities where it operates.

For additional information, please visit SRG's website at www.srgmining.com.

Contact:

Matthieu Bos

President & CEO

Email: m.bos@srgmining.com

Matt Johnston

Corporate Development Advisor

Email: m.johnston@srgmining.com

