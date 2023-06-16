O3 Mining Announces Corporate Updates

TSXV:OIII | OTCQX:OIIIF - O3 Mining

TORONTO, June 16, 2023 - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the following corporate updates.

Resumption of Exploration Activities

O3 Mining would like to provide an update on the Québec wildfires, further to our announcement on June 9, 2023 (See News Release dated June 9, 2023 and entitled "O3 Mining Provides Update on Activities in Québec"). The government has permitted certain sectors to regain access to the Abitibi-Témiscamingue forests. Accordingly, O3 Mining will resume certain field mapping, prospecting, and drilling activities while restrictions continue to remain in place. We are continuing to closely monitor the status of the Québec wildfires to ensure the safety of our employees, contractors, partners and local communities and will provide updates as necessary.

Community Meeting - Marban Project

As a result of the Québec wildfires, the Corporation has rescheduled its neighbourhood community meeting to June 27, 2023 (see announcement of O3 Mining dated May 30, 2023 and entitled "Communication to the Community - Neighbourhood Meeting Marban Project". We look forward to continuing to engage with our local stakeholders on O3 Mining's ongoing activities regarding the Marban project. On-site, team members from different professions and areas of expertise will be on hand to answer questions and discuss the Marban project.

A number of booths will be set-up at the meeting, arranged by topic, covering the following matters:

Our progress of the Marban Project; Our planned exploration work ; Our Responsible Exploration Program; The Federal and Provincial environmental assessment processes for the Marban project; Our community relations initiatives; Our currently-available job postings; and A participatory activity to map land use .

Establishment of an "At-The-Market" Equity Offering Program

The Corporation is pleased to announced that effective today, it has established an at-the-market equity offering program (the "Offering") that allows the Corporation to issue and sell up to $10,000,000 of common shares in the capital of the Corporation (the "Common Shares") from the treasury to the public, from time to time, at the Corporation's discretion and subject to regulatory requirements. All Common Shares issued under the Offering will be sold in transactions that are deemed to be "at-the-market" distributions as defined in National Instrument 44-102 - Shelf Distributions. All Common Shares sold under the Offering will be sold through the TSX Venture Exchange or another marketplace (as defined in National Instrument 21-101 - Marketplace Operation) upon which the Common Shares are listed, quoted, or otherwise traded, at the prevailing market price at the time of sale. As Common Shares distributed under the Offering will be issued and sold at the prevailing market prices at the time of their sale or as otherwise permitted by law, prices may vary among purchasers and during the period of distribution.

The volume and timing of distributions under the Offering, if any, will be determined in the Corporation's sole discretion and in accordance with the terms and conditions of an equity distribution agreement (the "Distribution Agreement") dated June 16, 2023, between the Corporation and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Agent"). The Offering provides the Corporation with enhanced flexibility should future additional financing be required, and it may be activated if and as deemed appropriate. The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering, if any, principally for the exploration and advancement of the Corporation's projects, general corporate and working capital purposes, to repay indebtedness outstanding from time to time, discretionary capital programs and potential future acquisitions. However, none of the net proceeds from the Offering have been allocated to a specific capital expenditure, and management of the Corporation will have broad discretion with respect to the actual use of the net proceeds from the Offering.

Distributions of the Common Shares under the Offering, if any, will be made pursuant to the terms of the Distribution Agreement. The Corporation is not obligated to make any sales of Common Shares under the Offering and, as at the date hereof, no Common Shares have been distributed by the Corporation pursuant to the Distribution Agreement. Pursuant to the terms of the Distribution Agreement, the Offering will be effective until the earliest to occur of: (i) termination by the Corporation or the Agent in accordance with the terms of the Distribution Agreement; or (ii) such date that the aggregate gross sales proceeds of Common Shares under the Offering equals $10,000,000; or (iii) the date on which the receipt issued for the Shelf Prospectus (as defined below) ceases to be effective in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The offering of Common Shares under the Offering is qualified by a prospectus supplement dated June 16, 2023 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Corporation's short form base shelf prospectus dated April 28, 2023 (the "Shelf Prospectus"). Copies of the Distribution Agreement, the Prospectus Supplement and the Shelf Prospectus are available on the Corporation's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com. Alternatively, the Agent will send copies of the Distribution Agreement, the Prospectus Supplement and the Shelf Prospectus, upon request only, by contacting the Agent at: 40 Temperance Street, Suite 2100, Toronto, Ontario M5H 0B4 or by email at info@canaccordgenuity.com.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Common Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

