TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. ("ALV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: US$0.14
Payable Date: July 14, 2023
Record Date: June 30, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2023
________________________________________
GALAXY VENTURES INC. ("GXY.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, the securities of Galaxy Ventures Inc., (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated March 9, 2020, a news release was issued on June 15, 2023, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.
________________________________________
NEXGENRX INC. ("NXG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.005
Payable Date: June 30, 2023
Record Date: June 23, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: June 22, 2023
________________________________________
THE WESTAIM CORPORATION ("WED.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Preferred Security: $0.146575342
Payable Date: July 17, 2023
Record Date: June 30, 2023
Ex-Dividend Date: June 29, 2023
________________________________________
TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TIL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 6, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions dated June 5, 2023, has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
______________________________________
Big Ridge Gold Corp. ("BRAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants: 22,175,533
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 30, 2023
New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 30, 2024
Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.18 (unchanged)
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 24,390,500 shares with 24,390,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 30, 2021.
________________________________________
GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated May 13, 2019 and June 15, 2020, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a non-arm's purchase agreement (the "Agreement") between Galleon Gold Corp. (the "Company") and 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (the "Vendor"), a company controlled by Eric Sprott, whereby the Company will acquire the remaining 20% interest in the Neal Idaho Project, Boise, Idaho (the "Project") and acquire the Vendor's 100% interest in a stockpile of mineralized material located on the Project. As a result, the Company will hold a 100% leasehold interest in the Project.
As consideration, the Company will issue 2,000,000 common shares to the Vendor.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 31, 2023 and June 15, 2023.
________________________________________
LUCERO ENERGY CORP. ("LOU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated May 29, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 33,120,534 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of June 19, 2023 to June 18, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Peters & Co. Limited on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
LUCERO ENERGY CORP. ("LOU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the disposition of certain non-strategic and non-operated assets ("Assets") located in the North Dakota Bakken and Three Forks owned by PetroShale (US), inc., ("PetroShale") a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Pursuant to the terms of a purchase and sale agreement ("Agreement") dated June 15, 2023 between the Company, PetroShale and certain arm's length purchasers, the Company will receive an aggregate of US$104,606,852.00, subject to customary closing adjustments, in cash consideration ("Cash Consideration") for the disposition of the Assets to the purchasers.
US$5M out of the Cash Consideration to be provided to the Company will be deferred, subject to any bona fide indemnity claims made by the purchasers, with the amount to be paid in full before June 15, 2024 if no indemnity claims exist.
RBC Dominion Securities Inc. assisted the Company as a financial advisor for this transaction.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 15, 2023.
________________________________________
MINEHUB TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("MHUB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares
Purchase Price: $0.20 per share
Warrant: 2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 Share
Warrant Purchase Price: $0.40 for 2 years from the date of issuance.
Number of Placee: 08 Placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 09, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 23, 2023, and June 15, 2023:
Convertible Debenture $2,700,000
Conversion Price: Convertible into 1,432,208 shares at $1.8852.
Maturity date: October 7, 2024
Interest rate: 8 % per annum, except 8.5% per annum from October 1, 2022 until September 30, 2023.
Number of Placees: 1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placees
|
Debenture value
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
$2,700,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on June 15, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
ROME RESOURCES LTD. ("RMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the documentation pertaining to a term sheet dated April 29, 2023 (the "Term Sheet") between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Seller") whereby the Company will acquire a 15% interest in the exploration permit PR15130 located in Walikale district of the North Kivu province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). In consideration, the Company will issue 5,000,000 units to the Seller. Each unit comprises one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each common share purchase warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at $0.50 per share for two years from the date of issuance. The five (5) million units will not be issuable until certain closing conditions, as outlined in the Term Sheet, have been met.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 9, 2023 and June 12, 2023.
Private Placement Non-Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 29, 2023:
Number of Shares: 4,400,000 shares
Purchase Price: $0.25 per share
Warrants: 2,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,200,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $ 0.30 for a two-year period
Number of Placees: 15 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
2,000,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$14,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued news releases on June 12, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY :
Shine Minerals Corp. ("SMR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2023
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 5, 2023:
Non-Insider Units
Number of Shares: 3,366,071 shares
Purchase Price: $0.056 per share
Warrants: 3,366,071 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,366,071 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a one year period
Insider Units
Number of Shares: 3,035,712 shares
Purchase Price: $0.056 per share
Warrants: 1,517,856 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,517,856 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a one year period
Number of Placees: 21 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
5
|
3,035,712
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release June 15, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
