Cantex Provides An Update On Financing

KELOWNA, June 16, 2023 - Cantex Mine Development Corp. (TSXV: CD) (the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of April 28, 2023 announcing the closing of the first tranche of its private placement (the "Offering"), the Company has been advised by the TSX Venture Exchange that it has received a 30-day extension of the Offering from the date of this news release.

