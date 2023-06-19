Artemis Gold Inc. Announces Granting Of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, June 19, 2023 - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) (the "Company") announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the grant of an aggregate of 156,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, to a director and employee who recently joined the Company.

The Options are exercisable at a price of $4.55 per share (based on the closing price on June 16, 2023) and will expire five years from the grant date.

Artemis Gold Inc.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Steven Dean"

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

+1 604 558 1107

Investor Relations contact: Meghan Brown, Vice President, Investor Relations, +1 778 899 0518; Media relations contact: media@artemisgoldinc.com

