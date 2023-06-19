Lithium Ionic to Exhibit at the Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference

TORONTO, June 19, 2023 - Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQB: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) ("Lithium Ionic" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it will be exhibiting at the Fastmarkets 15th annual Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials 2023 this week, from June 20th to 22nd, in Las Vegas, Nevada. This event is the biggest battery materials event globally, attracting the leading companies across the entire supply chain, including explorers to producers, and key mid and downstream players. The Company's CEO, Blake Hylands, and its President, Helio Diniz, will be attending the conference, and meeting with potential investors, strategic partners, and industry experts.



To learn more about the event, visit:

Fastmarkets 15th annual Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials 2023

As announced on June 6, Lithium Ionic has completed an initial 30,000-metre delineation drill program and is working with SGS Canada to complete an initial NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for the Bandeira and Galvani targets expected in the coming weeks. These two properties together cover only 872 hectares of the Company's 14,182 hectares land package in Brazil's "Lithium Valley", a unique hard rock lithium district that is quickly emerging as an important global lithium producer.

In addition to ongoing drilling at Bandeira, Galvani and Itira (<1km from Galvani), which are located less than 1 kilometre from CBL's Cachoeira lithium mine and Sigma Lithium Corp.'s large Barreiro lithium deposit, a 20,000-metre drilling program is also underway on claims within its newly acquired Salinas project, which are directly adjacent to Latin Resources' 13.3Mt @ 1.2% Li2O Colina lithium deposit.

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a Canadian mining company exploring and developing its lithium properties in Brazil. Its flagship Itinga and Salinas projects cover 14,182 hectares in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state, a mining-friendly jurisdiction that is quickly emerging as a world-class hard-rock lithium district. The Itinga Project is situated in the same region as CBL's Cachoeira lithium mine, which has produced lithium for +30 years, as well as Sigma Lithium Corp.'s Grota do Cirilo project, which hosts the largest hard-rock lithium deposit in the Americas.

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this news release has been prepared by Carlos Costa, Vice President Exploration of Lithium Ionic and Blake Hylands, CEO and director of Lithium Ionic, and both are "qualified persons" as defined in NI 43-101

Investor and Media Inquiries:

+1 647.316.2500

info@lithiumionic.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include information relating to the prospectivity of the Company's mineral properties, the Company's ability to produce a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate, the mineralization and development of the Company's mineral properties, the Company's exploration program and other mining projects and prospects thereof. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Information and links in this press release relating to other mineral resource companies are from their sources believed to be reliable, but that have not been independently verified by the Company.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.