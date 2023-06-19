C2C Gold Appoints Christopher Huggins as Chief Executive Officer and Director

Vancouver, June 19, 2023 - C2C Gold Corp. (CSE:CTOC) (OTC:CTCGF) (the "Company" or "C2C") announced today that Mr. Christopher Huggins has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Company effective June 16, 2023. Mr. Huggins brings a great wealth of exploration experience and knowledge of Canada's Newfoundland & Labrador to the Company.

Christopher Huggins, Chief Executive Officer, said: "I am honoured and excited to serve in a leadership role with C2C Gold. I strongly believe in the value of our property holdings, and will work to unlock and develop that value for our shareholders."

Christopher Huggins, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Mr. Huggins has over 25 years experience working with mining, technology, and capital equipment companies in management, business development and operational roles. His early career began working as a regional exploration geologist for Homestake Mining around the Eskay Creek, Snip Mine, Stewart and Dease Lake Camps. Over the past decade, Mr. Huggins developed and delivered innovative capital equipment and financial solutions for surface and underground mining operations across NWT and Yukon, managing accounts for Finning Canada. Mr. Huggins also serves on two public boards, including serving as a director for Exploits Discovery Corp. Mr. Huggins has been active, in recent years, in Canada's Newfoundland & Labrador and has a BSc in Geology from the University of British Columbia.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted 2,500,000 common stock options, effective June 16, 2023 to certain of its directors and officers at a price of 0.07 CDN per share for a three-year period, in accordance with its Stock Option Plan. Vesting will occur over a period of eighteen months, with 25% vesting immediately and 25% vesting every 6 months thereafter until fully vested.

The Company thanks Mr. Bures, former Chief Executive Officer and Director, for his service, and welcomes him as an advisory board member to the Company.

About C2C Gold Corp.

C2C Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing gold projects in Canada's Newfoundland. C2C Gold holds one of the largest land positions on the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. C2C Gold's portfolio covers a pipeline of projects from early exploration stage through drill-ready stage with known gold occurrences. C2C Gold also holds a portfolio of projects within the prolific White Gold and Klondike districts in Canada's Yukon including the advanced Sonora Gulch copper-gold project.

