Gama Completes 2,378 line kilometres of SkyTEM Geophysical Survey over Tyee Nickel-Copper Sulphide Project in Quebec

VANCOUVER, June 19, 2023 - Gama Explorations Inc. (CSE:GAMA)(FSE:N79)(OTCQB:GMMAF) ("Gama" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that the Company has completed 2,378 line kilometres of the SkyTEM geophysical survey over the Tyee nickel-copper sulphide project in Quebec.

"With most of the 625 km2 Tyee project area now covered, we look forward to receiving the processed images to begin interpreting the data, expected in a few weeks, and conducting our mapping and sampling program later in the summer, stated Dr. Mick Carew, CEO of Gama. "With exploration work also underway our Muskox Lithium Project in the Northwest Territories, GAMA anticipates a busy summer on its fully funded 2023 exploration programs."

Figure 1. The Tyee Project showing the lines flown on the northern block of the project. The data from the northern block will be processed immediately while the complete dataset on the remaining block will be acquired at a later date.

This survey marks the first set of data on the Tyee project apart from historical government data, and gives the company valuable insight into conductive and magnetic ground up to a depth of 500m. After processing, the company will update shareholders on the priority targets from the survey and the findings will be used to guide ground exploration plans.

The core 400 km2 block of the Tyee project has now been surveyed at a variable line spacing of 200 - 400m. As a result of inclement weather and the wildfire season in Quebec, the Company has decided to postpone completion of the remaining 1,187 km (covering the remaining 224 km2 located in the southeast) of the project to the late summer.

About the Tyee Project

The Tyee project covers 624 km2 in Canada's newest nickel belt on the north shore of Quebec, about 120 km north of Havre St. Pierre. The entire 624 km2 is underlain by rocks of the Havre St. Pierre anorthosite complex. The Havre St. Pierre anorthosite complex is prospective for nickel, copper and platinum group elements and hosts the Lac Tio titanium mine owned by Rio Tinto. The entire anorthosite complex is largely underexplored. The Tyee project is within 16 km of the road-accessible Romaine hydroelectric dam and within 100 km of a railhead at the Lac Tio mine.

About Gama Explorations Inc.

Gama is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:GAMA), on the OTCQB market in the United States (OTCQB:GMMAF), and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: N79). The Company is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties containing metals used in green technologies and the renewable energy sector. The company currently has the right to acquire 100% interest in the Muskox Lithium Pegmatite Project located within the Yellowknife Pegmatite Province in the Northwest Territories and owns 100% of the Tyee Nickel-Copper Massive Sulphide Project located in North-Eastern Quebec.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as well as historical information. Readers should not rely on information in this summary for any purpose other than for gaining general knowledge of the Company. The words "expected", "will" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in any forward-looking statements, are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions or other factors should change.

