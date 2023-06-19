NMG Provides Commercial Update and Discloses Annual General & Special Meeting Voting Results

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") (NYSE: NMG, TSX.V: NOU) held today its virtual Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"). The Meeting was complemented with a corporate presentation by NMG's management team providing shareholders with an update on the Company's key projects, commercial engagement, and growth plan.

Eric Desaulniers, Founder, President, and CEO of NMG, said: "Thanks to our fully integrated Phase-1 operations and 110+ employees committed to our development, we have made headways over the past months to optimize our advanced manufacturing technologies, engage with tier-1 customers, and secure key commitments to finance and commercialize our Phase-2 projects. The current North American market landscape is now crystalizing around major battery producers that are expanding their local production plans in partnership with electric vehicle manufacturers and strengthened by governmental incentives on each side of the border."

Propelled by the U.S.' 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, the North American battery sector now leads the Western gigafactory race with over 1,256 GWh of battery production capacity in the pipeline by 2030 (Benchmarck Mineral Intelligence, June 2023). This localization push provides a solid backdrop for NMG's commercialization effort as manufacturers seek alternatives to Chinese supplies.

The Company is actively working with Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. on the back of their agreement to develop a definitive multi-year offtake agreement for NMG's active anode material, supported by the optimization of technical production parameters and commercial discussions on a pricing mechanism. NMG believes that its fully integrated production model, from ore to battery material, provides significant advantages in terms of environmental footprint, traceability, simplified logistics, and reliability.

The Company is also engaged with a number of tier-1 customers with a view to sign complementary offtake agreements. These commercial discussions are supported by the production of battery-quality samples at NMG's facilities, site visits, quality controls, and environmental due diligence.

A recording of Management's presentation is available for viewing at https://youtu.be/L9iaIHftetQ.

Matters Voted upon at the Meeting and Results

Each of the eight nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 10, 2023, provided in connection with the Meeting were elected as Directors of the Company; seven of whom were reappointed.

Shareholders also adopted all other resolutions submitted for their approval, including the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company and the authority given to directors to set its compensation, and the ratification and confirmation of the stock option plan of the Company.

The complete voting results for each item of business are as follows:

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Name of Nominee Votes in Favor % Votes in Favor Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Stephanie Anderson 26,736,245 99.38% 165,593 0.62% Daniel Buron 26,072,766 96.92% 828,812 3.08% Eric Desaulniers 26,717,543 99.31% 185,143 0.69% Arne H Frandsen 25,876,021 96.18% 1,026,685 3.82% Jürgen Köhler 26,737,221 99.39% 164,520 0.61% Nathalie Pilon 26,784,397 99.56% 117,365 0.44% James Scarlett 24,907,783 92.59% 1,993,647 7.41% Andrew Willis 26,589,649 98.84% 311,680 1.16%

APPOINTMENT AND COMPENSATION OF PRICEWATERHOUSE COOPERS LLP AS AUDITOR

Votes in Favor % Votes in Favor Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 29,544,038 99.57% 127,677 0.43%

RATIFICATION AND CONFIRMATION OF THE COMPANY'S STOCK OPTION PLAN

Votes in Favor % Votes in Favor Votes Against % Votes Against 23,940,057 88.99% 2,961,205 11.01%

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company's report of voting results, which is available under NMG's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully integrated source of carbon-neutral battery anode material in Québec, Canada, for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With enviable ESG standards, NMG aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world's leading battery and automobile manufacturers, providing high-performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability. www.NMG.com

Further information regarding the Company is available in the SEDAR database (www.sedar.com), and for United States readers on EDGAR (www.sec.gov), and on the Company's website at: www.NMG.com

