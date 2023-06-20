Sonoro Gold Announces Closing Of First Tranche Of Non-brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, June 20, 2023 - Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) ("Sonoro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced C$3,000,000 non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") by issuing 17,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.10 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to C$1,700,000.



Each Unit consists of one Sonoro common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional Sonoro common share for a period of two years from the closing of the private placement at an exercise price of C$0.15 per share.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund the ongoing development of a proposed heap leach mining operation at the Company's Cerro Caliche gold project in Sonora, Mexico.

All securities issued and issuable in connection with the First Tranche are subject to a 4-month plus one day hold period ending October 21, 2023. The Offering has received conditional acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange but remains subject to receipt of final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange.

In connection with the First Tranche, the Company paid $959.00 in Finder's fees and issued 9,590 in non-transferable Finder's Warrants. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the Finder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.15 for a period of two years from the date of closing.

Directors and Officers of the Company participated in the Offering by subscribing for 13,187,260 Units for gross proceeds of $1,318,726, constituting a related party transaction pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relied on Section 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the formal valuation requirement and Section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the minority shareholder approval requirement of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the transaction did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

