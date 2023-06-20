Sokoman and Benton Intersect 1.22% Li 2O over 13.37 m at the Killick Zone and Mobilize Second Drill to Golden Hope JV - Southwest Newfoundland

19 holes completed at Killick Zone - Rig 2 testing the Hydra Cesium Dyke

ST. JOHN'S, NL / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC)(OTCQB:SICNF) ("Sokoman") and Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") together, (the "Alliance") are pleased to announce that approximately 3,500 m in 19 holes have been completed on the 50-50 Golden Hope Joint Venture (GHJV) targeting lithium and other associated critical metals. Drilling has focused on the Killick zone, where 2022 drilling returned up to 1.04% Li 2 O over 15.23 m, including 4.18 m of 1.48% Li 2 O, and 2.98 m of 1.23% Li 2 O in GH-22-27 and, 9.50 m of 1.08% Li 2 O in GH-22-26. Drilling continues to intersect spodumene-bearing dykes ranging from less than a metre to >20m thick.

The Alliance is pleased to report that assays have been received for 11 of the 19 drill holes completed at the Killick Zone with results up to 1.22% Li 2 O over 13.37 m in GH-23-45 and separate intervals of 0.81% Li 2 O over 21.00 m and 0.99% Li 2 O over 10.16 m in GH-23-46. Holes 45 and 46 were drilled 30 m south along strike of holes 25 and 26 where multiple spodumene-bearing dykes were intersected (see February 16, 2023 news release). The Killick Zone remains open along strike in both directions and to depth. A summary of results received to date is presented below:

Table 1 - Summary of Drill Results - Phase 4 Drilling

DDH # Target From To Length (m) Li 2 O % GH-23-36 Killick Zone 85.50 93.00 7.50 0.49 incl. 86.10 87.10 1.00 1.41 GH-23-37 Killick Zone 42.00 44.69 2.69 0.62 incl. 42.00 43.00 1.00 1.04 GH-23-38 Killick Zone 90.09 95.10 5.01 0.69 incl. 91.00 92.00 1.00 1.20 and 93.00 93.80 0.80 1.05 GH-23-39 Killick Zone 56.34 58.60 2.26 0.80 incl. 57.00 57.80 0.80 1.03 and 79.82 83.47 3.65 0.75 incl. 81.21 82.00 0.79 1.09 GH-23-40 Killick Zone 111.75 116.52 4.77 0.31 GH-23-41 Killick Zone 27.10 28.00 0.90 0.69 GH-23-42 Killick Zone 29.61 38.00 8.39 0.67 incl. 34.00 38.00 4.00 1.08 and 34.00 35.00 1.00 1.16 and 35.00 36.00 1.00 1.55 GH-23-43 Killick Zone 127.00 134.00 7.00 0.52 incl. 127.00 128.00 1.00 1.11 and 130.78 131.44 0.66 1.21 GH-23-44 Killick Zone 48.00 49.00 1.00 0.51 and 53.20 53.40 0.20 1.08 and 54.55 55.10 0.55 0.67 GH-23-45 Killick Zone 78.00 84.10 6.10 0.82 incl. 78.00 80.00 2.00 1.37 and 116.16 132.86 16.70 1.06 incl. 116.93 130.30 13.37 1.22 and 119.75 120.35 0.60 2.07 and 124.4 125.20 0.80 2.26 GH-23-46 Killick Zone 130.00 151.00 21.00 0.81 incl. 130.25 133.00 2.75 1.23 and 137.00 138.00 1.00 1.12 and 145.27 151.00 5.73 1.05 and 155.21 165.37 10.16 0.99

Figure 1 - Drill Core GH-23-45

Drilling will continue to test the Killick dyke area plus any new dykes discovered in the ongoing soil geochemical/trenching program 4 km along strike to the east of the Kraken Pegmatite Field, where lithium-in-soil geochemical anomalies of similar strength to the Kraken Discovery Dyke area are located.

The Alliance is also pleased to announce that it has mobilized a second diamond drill to test the Hydra (cesium/lithium/tantalum) target 10 km northeast of the Killick zone. Trenching is ongoing to expose the dyke and help plan the drilling. The Hydra dyke is host to high-grade cesium mineralization in pollucite, as well as significant lithium, tantalum, and rubidium values with a 1.2 m channel sample from 2022 grading 8.76% Cs 2 O, 0.41% Li 2 O, 0.025% Ta 2 O 5 , and 0.33% Rb 2 O (see news release December 1, 2022).

Figure 2 - Drill at Hydra

The Alliance is also continuing with its regional-scale prospecting/sampling program using 200 m to 500 m spaced lines over the favourable dyke-bearing corridor, covering the 10 km gap between the Killick and Hydra dyke fields, and also extending the survey 20 km to the NE. 1,430 B-Horizon soil samples have been collected in 2023 and submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale NL for lithium analysis.

QA/QC Protocols

Rock and core samples are submitted to SGS Canada Inc. in Grand Falls-Windsor, NL for preparation and then sent to the SGS Canada Inc. analytical laboratory in Burnaby, BC for analysis. All samples were acquired by hand (rocks) or saw-cut (channels/drill core) and delivered, by Benton/Sokoman personnel, in sealed bags, to the Grand Falls-Windsor prep lab of SGS, which is an accredited assay lab conforming to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed using SGS's GS_IMS91A50 method that delivers a 56-element package utilizing sodium peroxide fusion, ICP-AES, and ICP-MS analytical techniques. All reported assays are uncut.

Soil samples were collected by Benton/Sokoman personnel utilizing a Dutch-auger, collecting B-Horizon soil, where possible or if B was not present, the soil horizon type was noted. The samples were sent to Eastern Analytical Ltd., in Springdale, NL, for Li, Ta, Sn, and Nb analyses by four-acid digestion, then analyzed by ICP-OES. Eastern Analytical Ltd. achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in February 2014 (for more details on the scope of accreditation visit the CALA website).

QP

This news release has been reviewed and approved by, Timothy Froude, P.Geo., President and CEO of Sokoman Minerals Corp., and Stephen House, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., both 'Qualified Persons' under National Instrument 43-101.

About Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company with projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects: flagship, 100%-owned Moosehead, Crippleback Lake (available for option) and East Alder (optioned to Canterra Minerals Corp.) along the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland, that is targeting Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland, and Cononish in Scotland. The company also entered into a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. through three large-scale joint-venture properties including Grey River Gold, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland. Sokoman now controls independently and through the Benton alliance over 150,000 hectares (>6,000 claims - 1,500 sq. km), making it one of the largest landholders in Newfoundland, Canada's newest and rapidly-emerging gold districts. The company also retains an interest in an early-stage antimony/gold project (Startrek) in Newfoundland, optioned to Thunder Gold Corp (formerly White Metal Resources Inc.), and in Labrador, the Company has a 100% interest in the Iron Horse (Fe) project that has Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) potential.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources Inc. is a well-funded mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Following a project generation business model, Benton has a diversified, highly-prospective property portfolio of Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, Platinum Group Elements, and most recently Lithium and Cesium assets. In addition, it currently holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

In 2022 Benton entered into a 50/50 strategic alliance with Sokoman Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SIC) through three large-scale joint-venture properties including Grey River Gold, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland that are being explored.

For further information, please contact:

Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Timothy Froude, P.Geo., President & CEO

Phone: 709-765-1726

Email: tim@sokomanmineralscorp.com

Benton Resources Inc.

Stephen Stares, President & CEO

Phone: 807-475-7474

Email: sstares@bentonresources.ca

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO

Phone: 416-868-1079 ext 251

Email: cathy@chfir.com

Website: www.sokomanmineralscorp.com, www.bentonresources.ca

Twitter: @SokomanMinerals , @BentonResources

Facebook: @SokomanMinerals , @BentonResourcesBEX

LinkedIn: @SokomanMinerals, @BentonResources

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Alliance's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Alliance's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Alliance's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Alliance does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Alliance's expectations or projections.

SOURCE: Sokoman Minerals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/762174/Sokoman-and-Benton-Intersect-122-Li-2O-over-1337-m-at-the-Killick-Zone-and-Mobilize-Second-Drill-to-Golden-Hope-JV--Southwest-Newfoundland