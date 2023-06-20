Annual General Meeting and Special Meeting Voting Results

ir@fissionuranium.com

www.fissionuranium.com

TSX SYMBOL: FCU

OTCQX SYMBOL: FCUUF

FRANKFURT SYMBOL: 2FU

KELOWNA, June 20, 2023 - Fission Uranium Corp. ("Fission" or the "Company") announced the results of matters voted on at the Company's annual general meeting and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held earlier today.

A total of 329,325,643 shares, or 45.68% of Fission's common shares that were eligible to be voted at the Meeting, were voted.

The following table outlines the voting results for each of the director nominees:

Director Nominees Votes FOR Percentage

of Votes FOR

(%) Votes

AGAINST Percentage

of Votes

AGAINST

(%) Robby Chang 278,686,581 99.2 2,350,605 0.8 Frank Estergaard 278,758,423 99.2 2,278,763 0.8 William Marsh 276,818,376 98.5 4,218,810 1.5 Ross McElroy 276,607,190 98.4 4,429,996 1.6 Beatriz Orrantia 278,003,336 98.9 3,033,850 1.1 Felix Wang 277,907,917 98.9 3,219,269 1.1 Darian Yip 277,939,003 98.9 3,098,183 1.1



Each of the other matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Company's management information circular dated May 5, 2023, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

By resolution passed by show of hands, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re-appointed auditor of the Company for the ensuing year.

On a vote by ballot, a special resolution was passed to approve a consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on a basis of up to 15 pre-consolidation shares being consolidated into one post-consolidation share, with the actual consolidation ratio to be determined by the Company's board of directors (the "Board") following the Meeting (such ratio not to exceed 15 pre-consolidation shares for 1 post-consolidation share). Completion of the share consolidation will depend on certain factors, including whether the Board chooses to proceed with a listing on a major US Exchange. The Board will have the discretion to proceed or not to proceed with the share consolidation.

Final voting results at the Meeting will be made available on Fission's website at www.fissionuranium.com and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic exploration and development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property - host to the class leading Triple R uranium deposit - and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Fission's common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF."

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Fission which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

