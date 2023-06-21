Integra Provides Corporate Update for Nevada Projects

VANCOUVER, June 21, 2023 - Integra Resources Corp. ("Integra" or the "Company") (TSXV: ITR; NYSE American: ITRG) is pleased to provide a corporate update regarding several of the Company's projects located in western Nevada including the Wildcat Project, the Mountain View Project, the Ocelot Project, the Dune Project, the Eden Project, and the Marr Project (together, the "Nevada Projects").



The Company was provided notice by Royalty Consolidation Company, LLC, a private company controlled by Waterton Precious Metals Fund II Cayman, LP ("Waterton") of the sale of 100% of its existing royalty interests in the Nevada Projects to a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franco-Nevada Corporation ("Franco-Nevada"). The transaction closed on June 15, 2023. No new royalties on the Nevada Projects were granted as part of the transaction between Waterton and Franco-Nevada and no net proceeds from the sale will be recognized by Integra.

Integra acquired the Nevada Projects as part of the merger with Millennial Precious Metals Corp. ("Millennial"), which closed on May 4, 2023. Please refer to Millennial's latest management discussion & analysis, dated May 30, 2023 (filed on Millennial's SEDAR profile), for an overview of the existing royalty interests on the Nevada Projects. Integra will update its quarterly disclosure at the next required filing date to reflect the change of royalty ownership at the Nevada Projects.

Integra remains focused on achieving several key milestones in 2023, including an updated mineral resource estimate and the submission of the Mine Plan of Operations at the DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho, as well as an updated mineral resource estimate and Preliminary Economic Study at the Wildcat & Mountain View Projects, located in western Nevada.

Integra is one of the largest precious metals exploration and development companies in the Great Basin of the Western USA. Integra is currently focused on advancing its three flagship oxide heap leach projects: the past producing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada. The Company also holds a portfolio of highly prospective early-stage exploration projects in Idaho, Nevada, and Arizona. Integra's long-term vision is to become a leading USA focused mid-tier gold and silver producer.

