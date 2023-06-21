Glen Eagle Resources Acquires Highly Prospective Lithium Properties

Montreal, June 21, 2023 - Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSXV:GER) is pleased to announce that it has acquired by map designation 120 mining claims in three groups in the Lebel-sur-Quevillon area, Northwestern Quebec.

The 3 groups of claims are prospective for lithium. On the Lessard property, pegmatites have been recognized on the property in close association with a lake-bottom lithium anomaly of 61 ppm of Lithium. The property is underlain by the Lichen Pluton, a tonalite-monzodiorite intrusive of Archean Age.

The Périgny property is characterized by a 7-km long lake-bottom lithium anomalies varying from 19 to 26 ppm of Lithium, and is underlain with the granodiorite of the Mountain Pluton.

The Nicobi property is characterized by a 1-km long lake-bottom lithium anomalies varying from 33 to 45 ppm of Lithium, and is underlain by the Lichen Pluton, a tonalite-monzodiorite intrusive of Archean Age.

Quebec's Government LIDAR survey shows that the properties bear northeast-trending elongated crests that may be indicative of the presence of pegmatites.

All three properties are easily accessible from logging roads and trails originating from Provincial Highway 113. The Company intends to mobilize field crews this summer to do geological reconnaissance and verify the elongated crests on the properties.

Qualified Person

Mr. Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo, consultant geologist and qualified person under NI 43-101 has read and approved this press release.

Securities Monetization Update

Further to its May 10, 2023 press release, the Corporation is also please to announces it has closed the previously announced disposition of 2,700,000 common shares of First Phosphate Corp.

ABOUT GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC.

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. is a small producer and an exploration company of precious metals in Canada and the Central America area.

For more information, please contact:

Karl Trudeau

President

1-819-440-8495

