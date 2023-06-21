Brigadier Prepared for Resumption of Field Work at Nemaska2 Lithium Project, James Bay, Quebec

VANCOUVER, June 21, 2023 - Brigadier Gold Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV:BRG | FSE:B7LM | USA:BGADF) announces mobilization is on stand-by for continuation of Phase-1 exploration at its recently expanded Nemaska2 Lithium Property ("Nemaska2"), James Bay, Quebec. Exploration at Nemaska2 was put on hold in early June due to wildfire concerns in many areas of Quebec. Crews were temporarily demobilized from Nemaska2, but not before successfully mapping and sampling pegmatite dykes in several locations. Exploration is anticipated to restart shortly after the lifting of prohibitions imposed by the Quebec government.

The focus of Phase-1 exploration remains to confirm and further delineate pegmatite outcrops mapped and sampled in historical government work programs which is anticipated to provide targets for a mid-summer 2023 drill program.

The Phase-1 program at Nemaska2 is being carried out by the Company's technical partner Géologica Groupe-Conseil ("Géologica") of Val D'or Quebec.

Spring 2023 Exploration Program

Exploration at Nemaska2 will feature a particular focus on the ~20 white pegmatite outcrops, each approximately 1,000 square metres in size. Particular attention will be applied to discover the possible existence of additional pegmatite dykes or other favorable structures. The Company anticipates this initial program will delineate targets for a mid-summer inaugural drill program.

"With the evolving fire situation in Quebec, Brigadier is anticipating continuation of its Phase-1 exploration program as soon as safety regulations allow", stated Robert Birmingham, President of Brigadier Gold. "While our initial program is under a brief hold, we are pleased to have completed mapping and sampling of pegmatite dykes in several zones at Nemaska2 prior to the fire ban."

Nemaska2 may be one of the most conveniently located properties in the region for access, logistics and infrastructure, which will allow Brigadier to conduct its exploration programs and publish results in an efficient and timely manner.

With the recently closed private placement the Company is fully funded to carryout Phase-1 exploration at Nemaska2.

Historical Exploration

The Quebec government has previously carried out a large sampling program and also an airborne magnetometric survey over Nemaska2 which shows the presence of several low magnetic anomalies likely corresponding with fractures or shear zones within the granitic Valiquette Pluton. These structures are generally favourable to the formation of pegmatites and other metals. The presence of pegmatites recognized during the regional reconnaissance mapping, anomalous values of Li and Cs in regional till sampling, and the presence of a major lithium deposit (Whabouchi Deposit) in the area, are all elements favourable to the existence of mineralization sought by the Company.

More information can be found in the National Instrument 43-101 technical report filed by the Company under its SEDAR profile on March 14, 2023.

Qualified Person

Mr. Garry Clark, P. Geo., a member of the Company's Board of Directors, a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

For further information, please contact:

Brigadier Gold Ltd.

www.brigadiergold.ca

Robert Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

rob@brigadiergold.ca

(604) 424?8131

