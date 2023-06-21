Arizona Silver Drills 102 Metre Mineralized Interval Below Deepest Previous Hole on the Philadelphia Gold Project, Arizona

Vancouver, June 21, 2023 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) is pleased to announce that it has received final assays from core hole PC23-111 at the Philadelphia epithermal gold-silver project in Mohave County, Arizona. The drill hole was designed to test the down dip and easterly extension of vein and stockwork mineralization intersected some 30 metres away in the deepest previously hole.

Core hole PC23-111 intersected 102.15 metres ("m") at 0.716 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold and 4.56 gpt silver from 182.30m to 284.45m.

The total interval includes three intercepts of brecciated vein as follows:

182.3m-185.5m (3.2m) at 6.2 gpt gold and 11.3 gpt silver,

230.6m-231.6m (1.0m) at 4.04 gpt gold and 9.2 gpt silver, and

275.15m-281.64m (6.49m) at 1.91 gpt gold and 8.77 gpt silver.

True thickness of the intercepts is approximately 50% of the drilled thickness. See cross section below.

The three veins are referenced as the HW vein, the intermediate vein, and the FW vein respectively. Readers should refer to the May 16, 2023 News Release for a complete geological description of this drill hole.

Mr. Greg Hahn. VP-Exploration comments, "As anticipated, PC23-111 confirms the down-dip and eastward continuation of the mineral system. We now await results from PC23-112, a new -45 degree hole from the same pad location as PC23-111. That hole is testing the western portion of a low resistivity CSAMT anomaly that is believed to be a clay cap above the boiling zone at the Red Hills target. Samples are in the lab and results will be announced when received."



QA/QC Program

All assaying was conducted by ALS Global, an independent analytical laboratory. Complete core was delivered to the ALS sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, where the samples are catalogued, photographed, sawed and sampled according to Company-selected intervals. Samples are then crushed and pulverized. Pulverized splits are sent to the ALS analytical facility in Vancouver, British Columbia for analyses. All material handling is done under a strict chain of custody protocol. Gold is determined by fire assay with an AA finish, with a gravimetric finish on samples greater than 10 grams per tonne gold, and silver is determined by ICP-MS methods within a 31-element suite.

The Company maintains its own program of inserting Standard Reference material in the form of standards and blanks to the sampling stream, prior to being shipped to ALS's preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, in addition to the independent QA/QC protocols of ALS Global.

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia property and the subject of this news release.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

