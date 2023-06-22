Bathurst Completes Exploration Agreement with whe Bridge River Indian Band

June 22 - Bathurst Metals Corp. (TSXV:BMV) (OTC:BMVVF) ("Bathurst," the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of an exploration agreement (the "Exploration Agreement") with the Bridge River Indian Band ("Xwísten") regarding the Peerless Property (the "Property"). The road accessible Property is located 9 kilometres ("km") north of the village of Gold Bridge, and 17.5 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp within the Xwísten's traditional territory in southwestern British Columbia, Canada.

The Exploration Agreement addresses the parties' desire for a mutually beneficial arrangement in respect of current and proposed exploration activities within the Xwísten traditional territory that provides protection of traditional activities and sensitive sites, and this includes archaeological surveys, environmental protection measures, and the opportunity for the Xwísten community to participate in any business and employment opportunities that the Property generates.

The Exploration Agreement covers all exploration activities through to the completion of a Feasibility Study which demonstrates the economic viability of the project. The parties further agree that eventually the Exploration Agreement will be replaced by an impacts and benefits agreement to cover any anticipated commercial mining operation. The Exploration Agreement recognizes that Bathurst will retain the rights to accommodate and work with any other Indigenous communities that may have traditional territory within the Property area.

The Company will submit a drilling permit application for the drill testing of the Peerless Showing planned for later this year.

Harold Forzley, CEO stated. "We are very pleased to have finalized this agreement with Xwísten, which acknowledges and respects their Indigenous Title and Rights, and provides for a mutually respectful dialogue with Xwísten through our continuing exploration program."

As compensation for impacts of the Company's exploration activities on the Xwísten's traditional territory the Company, among other things, has agreed to issue Xwísten 100,000 common shares of the Company ("Bathurst Shares") upon the acceptance of the Exploration Agreement by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Bathurst Shares will be subject to a hold period as per Exchange policy.

