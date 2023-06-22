Archer Announces Change of Auditor

VANCOUVER, June 22, 2023 - Archer Exploration Corp. (CSE: RCHR) (the "Company" or "Archer Exploration") is pleased to announce that it has changed its auditor from De Visser Gray LLP (the "Former Auditor") to BDO Canada LLP (the "Successor Auditor") effective June 20, 2023 (the "Effective Date").

At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as auditor of the Company on the Effective Date and the Board of Directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor effective as of the Effective Date to hold office until the next annual meeting of the shareholders of the Company.

There have been no reservations or modified opinions in the reports of the Former Auditor on the Company's financial statements relating to the period during which the Former Auditor was the Company's auditor nor have there been any "reportable events" for disagreements or consultations (as those terms are defined in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations) or any unresolved issues, as that term is defined in regulatory policies.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the resignation of the Former Auditor, the appointment of the Successor Auditor, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors and have been filed on www.sedar.com under the Company's profile.

The Company would like to thank De Visser Gray LLP for their services and wish them continued success.

About Archer

Archer Exploration is a Canadian Ni-Cu-Co-PGE focused exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of assets in Quebec and Ontario, Canada. The Company's flagship asset is the Grasset Project, located within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, with an Indicated Resource of 5.5Mt @ 1.53% NiEq. In addition, the Company holds a strategically significant portfolio of 37 properties and over 300 km 2 in the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario.

Archer's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its nickel sulphide properties within its portfolio. Archer's vision is to be a responsible nickel sulphide developer in stable pro-mining jurisdictions. Archer is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically, and with integrity.

