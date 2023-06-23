LEXI Settles Portion of Interest Payment in Shares

Toronto, June 22, 2023 - Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LEXI) (the "Company" or "LEXI") is pleased to confirm it has closed its previously-announced settlement of a portion of the interest payment due to Arena Investors, LP ("Arena") in common shares of LEXI ("Common Shares") on June 20th, 2023. Upon receipt of TSXV approval, LEXI settled $70,192 of the interest payable to Arena as at June 20, 2023 through the issuance of 340,738 Common Shares at a deemed price equal to $0.206 per Common Share, being the five day volume weighted price proceeding the payment date.

About Lithium Energi Exploration, Inc.

Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. is an exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium brine assets in Argentina. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Catamarca, Argentina, the Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: LEXI), the Frankfurt Exchange (FSE: L09) and the U.S. OTC markets (OTC: LXENF). LEXI's portfolio of prospective lithium brine concessions in the Argentina Province of Catamarca (heart of the lithium triangle) includes approximately 57,000 hectares and a 20% interest in Triangle Lithium Argentina, S.A., which owns an additional 15,000 hectares - all located in and around the Antofalla Salar, one of the largest basins in the region, which is over 130 km long and up to 20 km across and the Hombre Muerto Salar, Argentina's long-producing lithium basin. LEXI is committed to innovation, sustainability, and quality, striving to differentiate itself from other players in the industry to maximize its potential for success. For more information, please visit our website at lithiumenergi.com.

