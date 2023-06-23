Jervois Awarded 12 Million Euro Grant for Finland Cobalt Refinery Expansion

Jervois has been awarded a conditional €12 million grant from the Finnish government under the State business development body - Australia - Jervois Global Ltd. ("Jervois" or the "Company") (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) is pleased to announce its 100%-owned subsidiary, Jervois Finland Oy ("Jervois Finland"), has been awarded €12 million in reimbursable cash funding for its potential expansion of cobalt refining capacity at the Kokkola Industrial Park ("KIP") from Business Finland, a Finnish State development body, subject to meeting certain conditions.

Jervois expects this Business Finland grant will allow Jervois to evaluate restarting work on the Bankable Feasibility Study ("BFS") for a cobalt refinery expansion at KIP, as described in an announcement to the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") on 16 May 2022 (titled "Jervois Commencing BFS Refinery Expansion at Kokkola"). That work was paused in April 2023 in favor of a BFS for a new cobalt refinery located in the United States ("U.S.") to be fully funded by the U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD").

Jervois expects its BFS for a U.S. cobalt refinery will share a flow sheet and other elements with the BFS for a Finland cobalt refinery expansion, creating synergies and timeline benefits to the U.S. project. Jervois expects its DoD-funded BFS for a U.S. cobalt refinery will continue independently of any future work on a BFS for a Finland cobalt refinery expansion.

This Business Finland grant is expected to reimburse part of its BFS costs and costs of any future construction of a Finland cobalt refinery expansion. The award relates to Jervois' environmental, social and governance ("ESG") strategies for the facility, namely for an intention to exceed the European Union's ("EU's") environmental protection standards and to reinforce Jervois Finland's existing position of ESG leadership in the cobalt industry.

The Business Finland grant will be released subject to satisfaction of a number of conditions, including Jervois Board approval (or final investment decision) to construct the facility; securing financing and receipt of certain environmental permits. The grant does not expire until the end of October 2024.

Jervois continues to evaluate cobalt refinery investments in both the U.S. and Finland. The Company only expects to progress these projects in circumstances where project economics are demonstrated to be robust, and where third-party financing is available for advancement of studies and construction. Jervois continues to engage with potential partners in industry with regards to such financing, including governments, automakers and other battery and or critical mineral value chain participants.

On behalf of Jervois

Bryce Crocker, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts: James May Chief Financial Officer Jervois Global james.may@jervoisglobal.com Media: Nathan Ryan NWR Communications nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au Mob: +61 420 582 887

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule", "expected" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the timing of feasibility studies at Jervois Finland, future final investment decision to proceed, future project funding, permits required to construct and operate the new refinery, the amount of funding provided to Jervois Finland from Business Finland and certain other factors or information. Such statements represent Jervois' current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Jervois, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Jervois does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.